World Aids day 2021 - UNICEF reflects on the stats

Today at 04:50 Heath Feature: Why Is Happiness So Hard? 5 ways to get your happy back Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Christel Roets - Clinical Psychologist at Psych Central

Today at 05:10 South African Tourism reaction to being taken off UK 'red list' Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Mpumzi Zuzile - Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s media liaison officer at South African Tourism

Today at 05:46 Afriforum takes government to court over lockdown restrictions Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Jacques Broodryk - Campaigns Manager at AfriForum

Today at 06:10 Eskom pollution exemptions DENIED! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert

Clyde Mallinson - Solutions Oriented Energy Analyst at Virtual Energy and Power (VEP)

Today at 06:25 Get the bling without the sting Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Anthony Matthews - Managing Director at Shiny Rock Polished

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesday: Fallout of travel ban on hotel bookings in Cape Town Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Michael Nel - Managing Director - Twelve Apostles Hotel and Spa

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Discovery Health releases first omicron data on variant's impact in SA. Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Dr Ryan Noach - Chief Executive at Discovery Health

Today at 07:20 What do we know so far about Omicron and children? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Dr Michelle Groome - Head of public health surveillance and response at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Wednesday Discussion Panel: Drownings over the festive season - No thank you! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Craig Lambinon - Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute (Nsri)

Trevor Petersen - head coach and principal at Meadowridge Swim School

Today at 09:15 What are South Africa's most dangerous roads? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Simon Zwane - Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management Corporation

Today at 09:45 Should Government drop fuel levy and other taxes to give motorists a break at the pumps -AA The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association

Today at 10:05 The History of Migrant Labour The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Masa Sono

Today at 10:30 Business in Focus - Via e Caffee - Creative Content Play with with Standard Bank The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe

Willie du Plessis - Head of Client Coverage for Business Clients at Standard Bank at Standard Bank

