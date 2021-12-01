World Aids day 2021 - UNICEF reflects on the stats

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Heath Feature: Why Is Happiness So Hard? 5 ways to get your happy back
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Christel Roets - Clinical Psychologist at Psych Central
Today at 05:10
South African Tourism reaction to being taken off UK 'red list'
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mpumzi Zuzile - Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s media liaison officer at South African Tourism
Today at 05:46
Afriforum takes government to court over lockdown restrictions
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jacques Broodryk - Campaigns Manager at AfriForum
Today at 06:10
Eskom pollution exemptions DENIED!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert
Clyde Mallinson - Solutions Oriented Energy Analyst at Virtual Energy and Power (VEP)
Today at 06:25
Get the bling without the sting
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anthony Matthews - Managing Director at Shiny Rock Polished
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Fallout of travel ban on hotel bookings in Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Nel - Managing Director - Twelve Apostles Hotel and Spa
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Discovery Health releases first omicron data on variant's impact in SA.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - Chief Executive at Discovery Health
Today at 07:20
What do we know so far about Omicron and children?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Michelle Groome - Head of public health surveillance and response at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Discussion Panel: Drownings over the festive season - No thank you!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Lambinon - Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute (Nsri)
Trevor Petersen - head coach and principal at Meadowridge Swim School
Today at 09:15
What are South Africa's most dangerous roads?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simon Zwane - Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management Corporation
Today at 09:45
Should Government drop fuel levy and other taxes to give motorists a break at the pumps -AA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 10:05
The History of Migrant Labour
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masa Sono
Today at 10:30
Business in Focus - Via e Caffee - Creative Content Play with with Standard Bank
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe
Willie du Plessis - Head of Client Coverage for Business Clients at Standard Bank at Standard Bank
Today at 11:05
How much household debt is going towards educating our children?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sara Black
Sebastian Alexanderson - CEO at National Debt Advisors
