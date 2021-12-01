World Aids day 2021 - UNICEF reflects on the stats

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Heath Feature: Why Is Happiness So Hard? 5 ways to get your happy back
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Christel Roets - Clinical Psychologist at Psych Central
Today at 05:10
South African Tourism reaction to being taken off UK 'red list'
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mpumzi Zuzile - Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s media liaison officer at South African Tourism
Today at 05:46
Afriforum takes government to court over lockdown restrictions
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jacques Broodryk - Campaigns Manager at AfriForum
Today at 06:10
Eskom pollution exemptions DENIED!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert
Clyde Mallinson - Solutions Oriented Energy Analyst at Virtual Energy and Power (VEP)
Today at 06:25
Get the bling without the sting
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anthony Matthews - Managing Director at Shiny Rock Polished
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Fallout of travel ban on hotel bookings in Cape Town
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Nel - Managing Director - Twelve Apostles Hotel and Spa
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Discovery Health releases first omicron data on variant's impact in SA.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - Chief Executive at Discovery Health
Today at 07:20
What do we know so far about Omicron and children?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Michelle Groome - Head of public health surveillance and response at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Discussion Panel: Drownings over the festive season - No thank you!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Lambinon - Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute (Nsri)
Trevor Petersen - head coach and principal at Meadowridge Swim School
Today at 09:15
What are South Africa's most dangerous roads?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simon Zwane - Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management Corporation
Today at 09:45
Should Government drop fuel levy and other taxes to give motorists a break at the pumps -AA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 10:05
The History of Migrant Labour
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masa Sono
Today at 10:30
Business in Focus - Via e Caffee - Creative Content Play with with Standard Bank
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe
Willie du Plessis - Head of Client Coverage for Business Clients at Standard Bank at Standard Bank
Today at 11:05
How much household debt is going towards educating our children?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sara Black
Sebastian Alexanderson - CEO at National Debt Advisors
Latest Local
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits. 14 December 2021 8:47 PM
'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday. 14 December 2021 6:52 PM
View all Local
SA motorists pay R400 a month for car crash cover under Road Accident Fund Emeritus Professor Hennie Klopper, author of ‘RAF Practitioner’s Guide’ weighs in on the pros and cons of the Road Accident Fund. 14 December 2021 12:23 PM
Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop... Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws. 13 December 2021 5:49 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace' President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday. 12 December 2021 12:57 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
View all Business
5 gardening gift ideas this Christmas Pippa Hudson chats to Horticulturalist and Owner at Super Plants Tokai Morne Faulhammer about gifts for those who love to garden 14 December 2021 2:49 PM
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 13 December 2021 7:21 PM
How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'. 12 December 2021 2:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021 - CPJ Report Thembisa Fakude, Africa Asia Dialogues research fellow and Former Bureau Chief of Al Jazeera Southern Africa elaborates. 13 December 2021 7:32 AM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits). 13 December 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
World Aids day 2021 - UNICEF reflects on the stats

World Aids day 2021 - UNICEF reflects on the stats

1 December 2021 9:39 AM

Zain speaks to Laurie Ackerman Gulaid Regional Advisor for HIV in Eastern and Southern Africa  at Unicef SA.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

14 December 2021 12:16 PM
Why your employer can discipline you for tweeting about your sex life

14 December 2021 12:11 PM

Lester speaks to Verlie Oosthuizen partner & head of social media law - Shepstone & Wylie attorneys.

Why men don't report GBV

14 December 2021 11:04 AM

Lester speaks to Nervarge "Nivi" Lutchminarain and Kagiso Monyadiwa

Safer cities

14 December 2021 10:38 AM

Lester speaks to Lebogang Lechuba South African Cities Networkd Marketing & Communications manager.

The Africa Report

14 December 2021 10:18 AM

With Jean-Jacques Cornish Eyewitness Africa correspondent.

What happens to Zimbabwean workers after special dispensation lapses?

14 December 2021 10:06 AM

Lester speaks to Sharon Ekambaram Manager- Refugee & Migrant Rights Programme- Lawyers for Human Rights.

Barbs Wire - Fingers crossed that we are taken off the UK red list on Thursday

14 December 2021 9:45 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.

SANDF guy that can't swim

14 December 2021 9:39 AM

Lester speaks to Darren Olivier Correspondent at African Defence Review.

Zimbabweans living in South Africa

14 December 2021 9:27 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

13 December 2021 12:15 PM
Trending

South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries

Local Lifestyle World Politics

'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'

Business Local

'Nothing has changed' - Motsoaledi says plans to end Zim special permits stands

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID, conflict and climate worsening hunger in Africa: report

14 December 2021 6:47 PM

UK's Johnson riles angry Tory MPs with vote on virus curbs

14 December 2021 6:38 PM

Pfizer says COVID pill drastically reduces severe disease

14 December 2021 6:20 PM

