Criminalising Homelessness: bylaw in COCT

Today at 07:09
SJ's Top Picks
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jenny Eaves
Debbie Turner
Phila Mabuza
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: Overcoming your fears and phobia's through hypnotism
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Bennie Louw
Today at 08:10
Local eatery demands vax passport or negative covid test from patrons
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Theresa Beukes
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: VW Tiguan
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Zoe Brown (in STUDIO)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Zoe Brown
Today at 09:45
Naima Kay on dueting with Kelly Khumalo
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Latest Local
Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS. 10 December 2021 4:52 PM
Cape Town weekend weather – not quite summer yet Summer holidays are just around the corner. Summer? Not so much. 10 December 2021 2:22 PM
Company that supplies Howe Instant Noodles probed in connection with EC deaths The National Consumer Commission has revealed that it's investigating an EC company that supplies Howe Instant Noodles after three... 10 December 2021 11:44 AM
Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University). 10 December 2021 10:45 AM
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Meet Ashley Uys, the Cape scientist behind Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen test Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to local biotechnologist and entrepreneur Ashley Uys. 10 December 2021 1:36 PM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
'Booster shots likely available by mid-January' Refilwe Moloto interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre. 10 December 2021 11:39 AM
[PICS] R90m refurb paying off for Cape Town's 'refreshed' Winchester Hotel Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Michael Liffmann, the general manager of the Winchester Hotel. 10 December 2021 8:52 AM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
Uyghur 'genocide': You will pay for boycotting our Olympics, threatens China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 December 2021 1:23 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Criminalising Homelessness: bylaw in COCT

Criminalising Homelessness: bylaw in COCT

1 December 2021 10:59 AM

Zain speaks to Buhle Booi Head of Political Organizing at Ndifuna Ukwazi.


#CapeTalkOpenLine

10 December 2021 11:52 AM
Lester Tester: The Best Fruit Cake in Cape Town

10 December 2021 11:51 AM

Lester speaks to Tony Cochrane Chimney Bakery - what goes into a christmas cake- how busy are they in December and Clint Cupido Director Abundant Life Pallative care.

Help! I’m a restaurant owner who got a tough review on social media

10 December 2021 11:01 AM

Lester speaks to Henry Van Der Walt,  Hyatt Cluster Digital Marketing Manager for South Africa, East Africa and Ethiopia.

UK Parliament discussed possible guidelines, regulations that control social media influencer

10 December 2021 10:37 AM

Lester speaks to Kelly Thompson & Gail Schimmel CEO at Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa.

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

10 December 2021 10:21 AM

With Chelsea Delaney correspondent at Deutsche Welle.

CT based biotechnologist produces Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen tests

10 December 2021 9:49 AM

Lester speaks to Ashley Uys CEO at Medical Diagnostech.

Virtual Balcony Mix Africa: get merry while staying safe

9 December 2021 11:58 AM

Abongile speaks to Akio Kawahito Managing director at Resonate Media Africa.

GBV & its impact on Mental Health

9 December 2021 11:39 AM

Abongile speaks to Dr Alicia Porter Member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists.

'Please consider the needs of the events & catering industry'

9 December 2021 11:03 AM

Abongile speaks to Isabella April Co-founder of Vision Decor & Event Solutions.

Why potatoes & tomatoes are so expensive

9 December 2021 10:49 AM

Abongile speaks to Christo Van Der Rheede Executive Director Agri SA.

Company that supplies Howe Instant Noodles probed in connection with EC deaths

Local

Cape Town weekend weather – not quite summer yet

Local Lifestyle

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

SA and Zimbabwe lead rising COVID infections as Africa's cases more than double

10 December 2021 7:38 PM

Protesting Diepkloof residents hit out at Eskom over power cuts

10 December 2021 7:09 PM

US inflation surges to near-40 year high, testing Biden

10 December 2021 6:39 PM

