Plett Rage cancelled

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
La Niña will bring summer rain, but should SA brace for floods this December? CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewet speaks to Dr Peter Johnston, scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 16 December 2021 12:54 PM
South Africa to remain on adjusted lockdown level 1 despite spread of Omicron SA remains at lockdown level 1, despite being gripped by fourth wave as another 26,976 new Covid-19 cases are recorded. 16 December 2021 10:59 AM
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison? CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation. 16 December 2021 8:19 AM
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 16 December 2021 6:57 PM
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome' Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results. 15 December 2021 8:42 PM
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma. 15 December 2021 7:51 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
Inflation hits almost 5-year high 'but it could be a whole lot worse' - analyst The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 15 December 2021 6:51 PM
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits. 14 December 2021 8:47 PM
Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque Lester Kiewet speaks to Simon Ward, Founder of Floatpays. 16 December 2021 2:48 PM
I was wrongfully imprisoned for 10 years - it was a blessing: Rusty Labuschagne CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to author and businessman Russell 'Rusty' Labuschagne. 15 December 2021 4:28 PM
'Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Anthony Matthews, Managing Director of the online jewellery retailer Shiny Rock Polished, 15 December 2021 11:06 AM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Plett Rage cancelled

Plett Rage cancelled

3 December 2021 9:34 AM

Zain speaks to Ronen Klugman Festival Spokesperson  at Plett Rage.

 


#CapeTalkOpenLine

16 December 2021 12:12 PM
Is the Dezemba season saved?

16 December 2021 10:51 AM

Lester speaks to Briony Brooks Head of PR & strategic comms Cape Town Tourism and James Sampson Chairman Cape Town Tourist Guide Assoc.

Nearly half of SA employers won't be issuing a 13th cheque as part of their employment package

16 December 2021 10:37 AM

Lester speaks to Simon Ward CEO at Floatpays.

La Niña brings more rain - should we brace for flooding?

16 December 2021 10:10 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Peter Johnston Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group & Dr Gideon Groenewald.

Follow up on Manenberg cat killer

16 December 2021 9:53 AM

Lester speaks to Allan Perrins Animal Welfare Society of South Africa.

We will defend Zuma like the last time - Zuma ally

16 December 2021 9:37 AM

Lester speaks to Cas Coovadia CEO at Business Unity South Africa.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

15 December 2021 12:10 PM
How much household debt is going towards educating our children?

15 December 2021 12:07 PM

Lester speaks to Dr Sara Black education researcher and Carla Oberholzer spokesperson & debt advisor for Debt Safe.

Reminisce about Cape Town's famous Rod Stewart look a like Sydney Becker

15 December 2021 11:03 AM

Journalist Herman Lategan joined Lester Kiewit to reminisce about Cape Town's famous Rod Stewart look a like Sydney Becker.

Business in Focus - Vida e caffè with Standard Bank

15 December 2021 10:56 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Vida e Caffè's CEO, Darren Levy and Strategic New Business Director, Hitesh Patel
 

South Africa to remain on adjusted lockdown level 1 despite spread of Omicron

Local

Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won't be issuing a 13th cheque

Lifestyle

'Impossible task with Covid wave', Cape Town's Minstrel carnival cancelled again

Local

ANC's Mabuza praises sacrifices made by MK military veterans

16 December 2021 6:14 PM

Warning issued for disruptive rain across at least 5 provinces

16 December 2021 5:18 PM

Vinpro relieved by govt's decision to keep SA on lockdown level 1

16 December 2021 4:58 PM

