Expensive Covid Tests discouraging testing? PHF weighs in

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Summer's here - it's going to be hot in Cape Town this weekend It seems that summer has finally arrived - expect temperatures of up to 33°C says the South African Weather Service. 17 December 2021 1:50 PM
Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC The Midday Report gets comment from Corruption Watch Director David Lewis and Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird. 17 December 2021 1:04 PM
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 16 December 2021 6:57 PM
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison? CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation. 16 December 2021 8:19 AM
View all Politics
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:26 PM
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome' Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results. 15 December 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque Lester Kiewet speaks to Simon Ward, Founder of Floatpays. 16 December 2021 2:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Expensive Covid Tests discouraging testing? PHF weighs in

Expensive Covid Tests discouraging testing? PHF weighs in

6 December 2021 9:33 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Aslam Dasoo Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Bonteheuwe BEE “Blitzkrieg” Kills family dog

17 December 2021 11:44 AM

Lester speaks to Yumnah Alexander and     Allan Perrins AWS spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pie in the Sky: How a legendary bakery business got thrown a lifeline

17 December 2021 11:01 AM

Lester speaks to Sergio Luiz Commercial Manager- Pie in The Sky.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CPUT Food technology follow up

17 December 2021 10:44 AM

Lester speaks to Vusi Mshayisa CPUT's first Doctoral Graduate in Food Science & Technology.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

17 December 2021 10:22 AM

With Kristie Pladson correspondent at Deutsche Welle.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rassie, the official Dezemba Mascot

17 December 2021 9:37 AM

Lester speaks to John Goliath Sport editor at IOL.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

16 December 2021 12:12 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the Dezemba season saved?

16 December 2021 10:51 AM

Lester speaks to Briony Brooks Head of PR & strategic comms Cape Town Tourism and James Sampson Chairman Cape Town Tourist Guide Assoc.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque as part of their employment package

16 December 2021 10:37 AM

Lester speaks to Simon Ward CEO at Floatpays.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

La Niña brings more rain - should we brace for flooding?

16 December 2021 10:10 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Peter Johnston Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group & Dr Gideon Groenewald.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Follow up on Manenberg cat killer

16 December 2021 9:53 AM

Lester speaks to Allan Perrins Animal Welfare Society of South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC

Local Politics

Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts

Local Opinion Politics

[VIDEO] Firefighters contain blaze above Slanghoek near Kommetjie

Local

EWN Highlights

UK reports third consecutive record of daily COVID cases

17 December 2021 6:41 PM

Switzerland targets unvaccinated with new COVID curbs

17 December 2021 6:33 PM

Ex-Proteas captain Smith rejects charges of racism

17 December 2021 5:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA