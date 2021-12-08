History of: Blue Train Park

Today at 04:50 Finance Feature: Get your financial affairs are in order this festive season Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Murray Anderson - CEO Financial Advisory at FNB

Today at 05:10 CRL Rights Commission demand closing of illegal initiation schools in the Eastern Cape Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Edward Mafadza - CEO at The Commission for the Promotion and Rights of Cultural Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commisision)

Today at 06:10 CHRISTMAS SONG Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Today at 06:25 Festive meats Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Phil de Villiers - Owner at Super Meat Market

Today at 06:40 City Fave - V&A Waterfront Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Donald Kau - Head of Communications - V&A Waterfront

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: J&J booster approved Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).

Today at 07:20 Child abuse over the festive season Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Nuraan Osman - Director at Ihata Shelter

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Trailblazer: Andries Daniels - from night watchman to viticulture expert Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Andries Daniels

Today at 08:21 Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 09:15 Potato shortage in SA: What potato goes to which industry? Which to use for crisps? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jano Bezuidenhout - Information Manager at Potatoes South Africa

Today at 09:30 Naked Scientist The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Chris Smith

Today at 10:15 Should we tell our children the truth about Santa & his gift giving? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Megan Hosking - Psychiatric Intake Clinician and social worker at Akeso Hospital

Today at 10:30 Cape Town's best bars - mixologist advice on the best cocktail for NYE The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Kurt Schlechter

