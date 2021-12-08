Does a salary increase/bonuses really retain people?

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Finance Feature: Get your financial affairs are in order this festive season
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Murray Anderson - CEO Financial Advisory at FNB
Guests
Today at 05:10
CRL Rights Commission demand closing of illegal initiation schools in the Eastern Cape
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Edward Mafadza - CEO at The Commission for the Promotion and Rights of Cultural Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commisision)
Guests
Today at 06:10
CHRISTMAS SONG
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:25
Festive meats
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phil de Villiers - Owner at Super Meat Market
Guests
Today at 06:40
City Fave - V&A Waterfront
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Donald Kau - Head of Communications - V&A Waterfront
Guests
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: J&J booster approved
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).
Guests
Today at 07:20
Child abuse over the festive season
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nuraan Osman - Director at Ihata Shelter
Guests
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer: Andries Daniels - from night watchman to viticulture expert
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Andries Daniels
Guests
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Today at 09:15
Potato shortage in SA: What potato goes to which industry? Which to use for crisps?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jano Bezuidenhout - Information Manager at Potatoes South Africa
Guests
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Guests
Today at 10:15
Should we tell our children the truth about Santa & his gift giving?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Megan Hosking - Psychiatric Intake Clinician and social worker at Akeso Hospital
Guests
Today at 10:30
Cape Town's best bars - mixologist advice on the best cocktail for NYE
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kurt Schlechter
Guests
Today at 11:05
Heroes of 2021: Motorcyle delivery guys
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Stephan Hofstatter - Investigative Journalist at Sunday Times
Guests
