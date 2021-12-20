Morne Mostert appointed to the National Planning Commission

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 06:10
Study finds that some forms of intermittent fasting for weight loss can work
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chanthawat Patikorn - Research Assistant at Dept of Social and Administrative Pharmacy, at Chulalongkorn University.
Today at 06:25
The latest #SliceofGasant has Capetonians in their feels - ''Beach, please! It's for all of us''
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gasant Abarder
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - Blue Zone Living
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Today at 06:55
December rains see SA's tomato industry lose R94 million in a month
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clive Garrett - Marketing head at ZZ2
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 07:20
BUSA heads to apex court for declaratory order on mandatory vaccinations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cass Coovadia
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
CPUT launches third satellite mission today via SpaceX
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nyameko Royi(pronouced_Hoyi) - Acting chief engineer at French South African Institute of Technology / CPUT
Today at 08:07
Poaching reality reflected on the big screen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marieke Norton
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:50
Back to school pics and ‘sharenting
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Social media law expert at ...
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:25
Robben Island's new ticketing system
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siphuxolo Mazwi - Senior Manager: Marketing and Tourism at Robben Island Musem
Today at 10:30
SA-born mechanical engineer joins Mercedes F1 team
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shau Mafuna - South African mechanical engineer,
Today at 10:45
Hanover Park role models
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yaseen Johaar
Today at 11:05
Passenger subsidy for taxi industry
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Jackie Walters - Head Of The Transport Department And Supply Chain Management & Advisor To Saboa at University of Johannesburg
Theo Malele - Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Fix Forward
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Joshua Cox
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - DIY with Angelo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D'Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Applying for pensioner rebates with City of Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siseko Mbandezi - Mayco member - Finance at City of Cape Town
Today at 14:50
Music - Alice Phoebe Lou
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alice Phoebe Lou
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield? 'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2022 8:16 PM
Chris Hart leading drive to raise more than R230m to 'resurrect' SA Express The Money Show talks to Chris Hart (Executive Chairperson, Global Impact Investments) about the business model for SA Express. 12 January 2022 7:44 PM
NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 12 January 2022 7:01 PM
View all Local
'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy' John Maytham interviews Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch. 12 January 2022 8:51 AM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show. 11 January 2022 8:21 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
Even middleclass parents now struggle to pay school fees John Maytham interviews Riyaad Najaar, a Trustee at the Progressive Principals Association. 12 January 2022 12:19 PM
2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group. 12 January 2022 11:11 AM
View all Business
Top skin doc on why (however satisfying it is) you shouldn't pop your pimples Lester Kiewit speaks to 'The Cape Skin Doctor' AKA Dr Nomphelo Gantsho of the Cape Dermatology Clinic, about pimple popping. 12 January 2022 2:33 PM
Considering giving your child their own phone - how young is too young? Amy MacIver speaks to digital parenting expert Josh Ramsay about the factors to consider when giving your child a phone. 12 January 2022 12:25 PM
Struggling to save? Why not try the 10c challenge with the Stash app Sara-Jayne King is joined by Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief Specialist for Digital Proposition Management at Liberty. 12 January 2022 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
His work lives through his films - producer Anant Singh remembers Sidney Poitier John Maytham is joined by South African film producer Anant Singh sharing his memories of the late US actor Sidney Poitier 10 January 2022 11:16 AM
Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo about her remarkable journey. 8 January 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Milan cops arrest 18 young men, boys for mass sexual attacks on New Year's Eve John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 January 2022 1:46 PM
Half of Europe’s 750 million people will have had Omicron by March – WHO John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 January 2022 10:15 AM
'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors' Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree. 11 January 2022 7:55 PM
View all World
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
'SA’s deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes' Zain Johnson interviews Piers Pigou, Crisis Group’s Senior Consultant for Southern Africa. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
View all Africa
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield? 'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2022 8:16 PM
'Hypersexual' dolphins have human-like clitorises that evolved for orgasm It makes sense considering the huge amount of sex they have, according to biologist Patricia Brennan. 12 January 2022 2:52 PM
Even middleclass parents now struggle to pay school fees John Maytham interviews Riyaad Najaar, a Trustee at the Progressive Principals Association. 12 January 2022 12:19 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Morne Mostert appointed to the National Planning Commission

Morne Mostert appointed to the National Planning Commission

20 December 2021 11:04 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Morné Mostert New commissioner: National Planning Commission.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

12 January 2022 11:50 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Matric results will no longer be published on public platforms in line with POPI

12 January 2022 11:47 AM

Lester speaks to Quinton Adams Educational psychologist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why do some like watching pimples being popped?

12 January 2022 11:04 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Nomphelo Gantsho Cape Dermatology clinic.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

History of Greenpoint burial grounds

12 January 2022 10:56 AM

Lester speaks to Tim Hart Co-Director at Archeology Contracts Office.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dead baby found at sea

12 January 2022 10:08 AM

Lester speaks to Colin De Hart, deputy chairperson of the Community Police Forum (CPF)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How does the state prepare a terrorism case?

12 January 2022 9:51 AM

Lester speaks to William Booth Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Booster shots Update

12 January 2022 9:34 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Saadiq Kariem WC Health Dept. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA not a failed State, yet....

11 January 2022 11:56 AM

Lester speaks to Bonang Mohale President of Business Unity South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lester trains for a half marathon

11 January 2022 11:05 AM

Lester speaks to Bruce Fordyce

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Report with JJ Cornish

11 January 2022 10:34 AM

Lester speaks to JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings

Business Politics Local

WCED working on school placements but more late applications expected

Local

'Hypersexual' dolphins have human-like clitorises that evolved for orgasm

Opinion

French teachers to walk out over COVID confusion

13 January 2022 6:13 AM

Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden over voting reform push

13 January 2022 5:48 AM

'Rust' armourer sues film ammunition supplier over death on set

13 January 2022 5:41 AM

