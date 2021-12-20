Morne Mostert appointed to the National Planning Commission

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:10
Study finds that some forms of intermittent fasting for weight loss can work
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chanthawat Patikorn - Research Assistant at Dept of Social and Administrative Pharmacy, at Chulalongkorn University.
Guests
Chanthawat Patikorn - Research Assistant at Dept of Social and Administrative Pharmacy, at Chulalongkorn University.
125
Today at 06:25
The latest #SliceofGasant has Capetonians in their feels - ''Beach, please! It's for all of us''
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gasant Abarder
Guests
Gasant Abarder
125
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - Blue Zone Living
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
125
Today at 06:55
December rains see SA's tomato industry lose R94 million in a month
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clive Garrett - Marketing head at ZZ2
Guests
Clive Garrett - Marketing head at ZZ2
125
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
125
Today at 07:20
BUSA heads to apex court for declaratory order on mandatory vaccinations
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Cass Coovadia
Guests
Cass Coovadia
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 07:56
CPUT launches third satellite mission today via SpaceX
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nyameko Royi(pronouced_Hoyi) - Acting chief engineer at French South African Institute of Technology / CPUT
Guests
Nyameko Royi(pronouced_Hoyi) - Acting chief engineer at French South African Institute of Technology / CPUT
125
Today at 08:07
Poaching reality reflected on the big screen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marieke Norton
Guests
Marieke Norton
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
125
Today at 09:50
Back to school pics and ‘sharenting
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Social media law expert at ...
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Social media law expert at ...
125
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 10:25
Robben Island's new ticketing system
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siphuxolo Mazwi - Senior Manager: Marketing and Tourism at Robben Island Musem
Guests
Siphuxolo Mazwi - Senior Manager: Marketing and Tourism at Robben Island Musem
125
Today at 10:30
SA-born mechanical engineer joins Mercedes F1 team
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shau Mafuna - South African mechanical engineer,
Guests
Shau Mafuna - South African mechanical engineer,
125
Today at 10:45
Hanover Park role models
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yaseen Johaar
Guests
Yaseen Johaar
125
Today at 11:05
Passenger subsidy for taxi industry
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Jackie Walters - Head Of The Transport Department And Supply Chain Management & Advisor To Saboa at University of Johannesburg
Theo Malele - Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)
Guests
Prof Jackie Walters - Head Of The Transport Department And Supply Chain Management & Advisor To Saboa at University of Johannesburg
Theo Malele - Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Fix Forward
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Joshua Cox
Guests
Joshua Cox
125
Today at 13:33
Happy Home and Garden - DIY with Angelo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D'Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT
Guests
Angelo D'Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT
125
Today at 14:07
Life Hacks - Applying for pensioner rebates with City of Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siseko Mbandezi - Mayco member - Finance at City of Cape Town
Guests
Siseko Mbandezi - Mayco member - Finance at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 14:50
Music - Alice Phoebe Lou
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alice Phoebe Lou
Guests
Alice Phoebe Lou
125
