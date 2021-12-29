Work permit confusion: Omicron travel ban meant some were declare illegal in SA. What's their status

Guests: Haz Dean
Moeketsi Seboko - Immigration Manager at Xpatweb
The US will lift its travel ban on southern Africa this week.
Several countries imposed the bans last month after South African scientists identified the Omicron variant.
Haz Dean is currently in Qatar, but works in South Africa among I'm sure many people caught in between the politics and public health concerns around Omicron.
The brave whistleblowers who risked their careers & lives to expose rampant corruption in South Africa have been vindicated by the Zondo Commissions first report handed over to the President. People have been murdered, forced to flee the county & seen their careers destroyed due to their efforts in exposing corruption Former SAA treasurer Cynthia Stimpel & author of Hijackers on Board is just one of the many heroes we owe a debt of gratitude
