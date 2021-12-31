Curfew warnings are bad & criminalizes people

Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Police Minister Bheki Cele has issued a warning that people found breaking the midnight curfew on New Year's will be arrested.
Do warnings like these work? Don't they criminalize people?
Joining Africa Melane on the line to discuss this is policing expert and Principal Associate at the Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis, Eldred de Klerk.
