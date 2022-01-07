The Freemasons & Parliament

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane Guests Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane Guests Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane Guests Prof Michael le Cordeur - Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Education Faculty at Stellenbosch University

Should Life Orientation be scrapped at schools?

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane Guests Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto Guests Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste at City of Cape Town

Why are sewage works smellier than normal?

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto Guests Riason Naidoo - Curator - Any Given Sunday

City Fave - Any Given Sunday art project

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto Guests Anton Van Der Bijl - Head of trade union Solidarity's legal department

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto Guests Dr Linda Meyer - Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf)

Will the vaccine mandate at universities be upheld?

The World View with Adam Gilchrist

Trailblazer: Saheti High School's Savvas Hajiphilippou attains 9 distinctions and 100% in mathematics

Nedbank Hands Up for Small Business

Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto Guests Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Guests Claire Lotter

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Guests Chris Smith

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Guests Prof Louis CH Fourie - Extraordinary Professor at University Of Western Cape

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Guests Qasim 'King Qasim' Pilwan - Recording artist, singer, songwriter and producer at Independent

King Qasim on his new album, Furusakura

Today at 11:35

Why do we loot? What leads us here?

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Guy Lamb - Criminologist, lecturer at University Of Stellenbosch

