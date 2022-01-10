SONA set for City Hall

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: Difference between a stomach ulcer & gallstones
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Ben Jugmohan - Hepato-pancreatico-biliary surgery, Oncology, Paediatric Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery at Mediclinic Sandton
125
Today at 05:10
Should Afrikaans be scrapped in schools?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - General Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 05:46
Why South Africa’s fight against corruption hasn't changed
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Melusi Ncala - Researcher at Corruption Watch
Today at 06:10
Understanding the importance of Early Childhood Development
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Janeli Kotzé - Deputy Director: Research Coordination, Monitoring and Evaluation at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 06:19
Early Childhood Development can take place via homeschooling
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nicola Martins - Head of Academics at Clonard Distance Education
Today at 06:40
Some children only starting their schooling later and it shows
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
René Lynch-Clifford - Occupational therapist
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: What is the Montessori way of life?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Heidi van Staden - Director at Montessori Centre South Africa
Today at 07:20
Pre-schools in South Africa - System and outcomes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Robyn Wienand - CEO at Preschools4Africa - Play with a Purpose
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: State of ECD and call for reform
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mziwamadoda Badi - spokesperson for the Real Reform in ECD in South Africa movement
Ronel Viljoen - chairperson of the Community Services and Health portfolio committee at CoCT
Today at 09:15
In Cape Town and Western Cape, the DA will eventually follow same ANC mistakes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr. Piet Croucamp - Lecturer - Dept. Of Politics at University of Johannesburg
Today at 09:25
Activist on the Fritz sexual assault scandal
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucinda Evans - Head at Philisa Abafazi Bethu
Today at 09:45
Cape Town's R42 million irregular homeless shelter
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Anna Taylor - Post doctoral Researcher at African Centre For Cities At The University Of Cape Town
Etienne Claasen - Spokesperson at Blikkiesdorp Joint Committee
Today at 10:05
History of Shipwrecks
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco Boshoff - Maritime Archaeologist at Iziko Museums
Today at 10:30
Online Gambling is terrible news for SA's youth
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Keitumetse Disemelo - Clinical psychologist and life coach at RebaOne Wellness
Today at 11:05
What does Nato-Russian brinkmanship mean for us?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cormac Smith
