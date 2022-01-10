SONA set for City Hall

Today at 04:50 Health Feature: Difference between a stomach ulcer & gallstones Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dr Ben Jugmohan - Hepato-pancreatico-biliary surgery, Oncology, Paediatric Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery at Mediclinic Sandton

Today at 05:10 Should Afrikaans be scrapped in schools? Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Mugwena Maluleke - General Secretary at Sadtu

Today at 05:46 Why South Africa’s fight against corruption hasn't changed Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Melusi Ncala - Researcher at Corruption Watch

Today at 06:10 Understanding the importance of Early Childhood Development Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Janeli Kotzé - Deputy Director: Research Coordination, Monitoring and Evaluation at Department Of Basic Education

Today at 06:19 Early Childhood Development can take place via homeschooling Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Nicola Martins - Head of Academics at Clonard Distance Education

Today at 06:40 Some children only starting their schooling later and it shows Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

René Lynch-Clifford - Occupational therapist

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: What is the Montessori way of life? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Heidi van Staden - Director at Montessori Centre South Africa

Today at 07:20 Pre-schools in South Africa - System and outcomes Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Robyn Wienand - CEO at Preschools4Africa - Play with a Purpose

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 INTERVIEW: State of ECD and call for reform Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Mziwamadoda Badi - spokesperson for the Real Reform in ECD in South Africa movement

Ronel Viljoen - chairperson of the Community Services and Health portfolio committee at CoCT

Today at 09:15 In Cape Town and Western Cape, the DA will eventually follow same ANC mistakes The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr. Piet Croucamp - Lecturer - Dept. Of Politics at University of Johannesburg

Today at 09:25 Activist on the Fritz sexual assault scandal The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lucinda Evans - Head at Philisa Abafazi Bethu

Today at 09:45 Cape Town's R42 million irregular homeless shelter The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Anna Taylor - Post doctoral Researcher at African Centre For Cities At The University Of Cape Town

Etienne Claasen - Spokesperson at Blikkiesdorp Joint Committee

Today at 10:05 History of Shipwrecks The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jaco Boshoff - Maritime Archaeologist at Iziko Museums

Today at 10:30 Online Gambling is terrible news for SA's youth The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Keitumetse Disemelo - Clinical psychologist and life coach at RebaOne Wellness

