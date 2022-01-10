Fuel delivery App - Fula mobile

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:40
Fitness: Ilana Hermes shares her struggles and journey to fitness
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Guests
Today at 04:50
Property Feature: Advice for first-time buyers when looking into purchasing a house
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gavin Mkhabela - Property Investment Strategist
Guests
Today at 05:10
The fate of Minister Lindiwe Sisulu within the ANC
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Guests
Today at 05:46
Impact of the fires in the Cape winelands
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jo-Anne Otto - Principal communications officer at Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM)
Guests
Today at 06:10
NSRI on beach safety after two days of sweltering heat
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Buhle Mkize - PR and Communications manager for NSRI
Guests
Today at 06:25
Two Oceans Marathon will take place despite entries not yet opened
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debra Barnes - Race Director at Two Oceans Marathon
Guests
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Bitcoin plunge and Russia clamps down on crypto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Badi Sudhakaran - Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at VALR.com
Guests
Today at 06:56
Dischem Brain of CapeTalk - call to enter
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: ANC NEC and the Sisulu question
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - lecturer in the dept. of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela Uni
Guests
Today at 07:20
Inside ANC NEC: ruling party unhappy with Party Funding Act
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Robyn Pasensie - Political Party Funding Researcher at My Vote Counts
Guests
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Today at 08:07
Urgent interdict filed over Amazon river club development
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tauriq Jenkins
Nadine Dirks
Guests
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Guests
Today at 08:45
Nedbank Hands Up for Small Business
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandy Freeman - Co-founder at Tenikwa Wildfire Rehabilitation centre
Guests
Today at 09:15
Lindiwe to be fired?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xolani Dube - Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development
Guests
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Today at 09:45
Petition to call on DBE to scrap parents from having to buy extra stationery & DBE response
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caroline Celliers - Senior Copywriter at Machine
Guests
Today at 10:15
Second Chance Matric Programme gives matrics hope - Youth Capital
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mario Meyer - Learning Manager and Policy Analyst at Youth Capital
Guests
Today at 10:30
International Day of Education - Christel House SA on achieving a 100% pass rate
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ronald Fortune - Headmaster at Christel House Sa School
Guests
Today at 10:45
International day of education: Who will be left behind in the post-Covid-19 era of schooling?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Onyi Nwaneri - Head Of Development On Empowerment Programmes at Afrika Tikkun
Guests
Today at 11:05
The Doom's Day Clock
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mitch Illbury
Guests
