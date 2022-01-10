Fuel delivery App - Fula mobile

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:40
Fitness: Ilana Hermes shares her struggles and journey to fitness
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Property Feature: Advice for first-time buyers when looking into purchasing a house
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gavin Mkhabela - Property Investment Strategist
Today at 05:10
The fate of Minister Lindiwe Sisulu within the ANC
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 05:46
Impact of the fires in the Cape winelands
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jo-Anne Otto - Principal communications officer at Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM)
Today at 06:10
NSRI on beach safety after two days of sweltering heat
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Buhle Mkize - PR and Communications manager for NSRI
Today at 06:25
Two Oceans Marathon will take place despite entries not yet opened
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debra Barnes - Race Director at Two Oceans Marathon
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Bitcoin plunge and Russia clamps down on crypto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Badi Sudhakaran - Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at VALR.com
Today at 06:56
Dischem Brain of CapeTalk - call to enter
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: ANC NEC and the Sisulu question
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - lecturer in the dept. of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela Uni
Today at 07:20
Inside ANC NEC: ruling party unhappy with Party Funding Act
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Robyn Pasensie - Political Party Funding Researcher at My Vote Counts
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Urgent interdict filed over Amazon river club development
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tauriq Jenkins
Nadine Dirks
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 08:45
Nedbank Hands Up for Small Business
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandy Freeman - Co-founder at Tenikwa Wildfire Rehabilitation centre
Today at 09:15
Lindiwe to be fired?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xolani Dube - Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Petition to call on DBE to scrap parents from having to buy extra stationery & DBE response
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Caroline Celliers - Senior Copywriter at Machine
Today at 10:15
Second Chance Matric Programme gives matrics hope - Youth Capital
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mario Meyer - Learning Manager and Policy Analyst at Youth Capital
Today at 10:30
International Day of Education - Christel House SA on achieving a 100% pass rate
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ronald Fortune - Headmaster at Christel House Sa School
Today at 10:45
International day of education: Who will be left behind in the post-Covid-19 era of schooling?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Onyi Nwaneri - Head Of Development On Empowerment Programmes at Afrika Tikkun
Today at 11:05
The Doom's Day Clock
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mitch Illbury
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Surviving abuse: 'I hope my story empowers others to take their own power back' Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji tells her story of healing in the book How I Took Back My Power - she talks to Sara-Jayne King... 23 January 2022 4:32 PM
Ou Kaapse Weg fires under control after Silver Mine evacuated on Saturday A number of veld fires broke out along Ou Kaapse Weg on Saturday as temperatures soared in the Cape. 23 January 2022 10:22 AM
South Africa mourns the death of celebrated actor Patrick Shai Tributes are pouring in on social media for the veteran actor who died at his Soweto home on Saturday. 23 January 2022 10:02 AM
View all Local
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 21 January 2022 12:29 PM
Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the... 20 January 2022 7:33 PM
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada. 20 January 2022 2:27 PM
View all Politics
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Solidarity's labour law head Anton Van Der Bijl and USAf operations boss Dr. Linda Meyer. 21 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
View all Business
We drive the all-new 7-seater Kia Sorento...and we love it! Sara-Jayne King speaks to motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson. 22 January 2022 1:38 PM
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived. 21 January 2022 9:52 AM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
Meat Loaf (74) had died – with his wife Deborah by his side The singer was one of the most commercially successful musicians of all time. 21 January 2022 10:54 AM
View all Entertainment
New Zealand PM cancels own wedding after announcing stricter Covid rules 'Such is life' said NZ PM Jacinda Ardern. Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald. 23 January 2022 3:41 PM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections John Maytham speaks to Dr. Benn Sartorius, a senior geospatial infectious disease modeller and global health epidemiologist at Oxf... 20 January 2022 5:20 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership' Sara-Jayne King talks to columnist Ismail Lagardien about the week's top news stories. 23 January 2022 2:18 PM
John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 21 January 2022 9:34 PM
Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang? John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University. 21 January 2022 6:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Fuel delivery App - Fula mobile

Fuel delivery App - Fula mobile

10 January 2022 9:49 AM

Lester speaks to Lubabalo Nojiwa Founder & CEO Fula Mobile.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Why do we loot? What leads us here?

21 January 2022 11:54 AM

Abs speaks to Dr Guy Lamb Criminologist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Citasa check in: Officials brace for further cash-in-transit attacks?

21 January 2022 11:42 AM

Abs speaks to Grant Clark Acting Head Cash In Transit Association of SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CT muso King Qasim on his hot new album, Furusakuru

21 January 2022 11:10 AM

Abongile speaks to Qasim 'King Qasim' Pilwan | Recording artist, singer, songwriter and producer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Latest tech things coming in 2022 - what will our future look like?

21 January 2022 10:42 AM

Abongile speaks to Prof Louis CH  Fourie | Extraordinary Professor at University Of Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

21 January 2022 10:25 AM

With Deutsche Welle Correspondent Clifford Coonan in Berlin.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Helping our Fire Fighters

21 January 2022 9:38 AM

Abongile speaks to Claire Lotter CEO - Volunteer Wildfire Service.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

20 January 2022 12:02 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We need a long-term, community approach to eradicate FAS - FARR

20 January 2022 11:57 AM

Abs, speaks to Lesley Olser Hantam Community Education Trust and Dr Leana Olivier CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research (FARR) 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Youth Intervention

20 January 2022 10:57 AM

Abongile speaks to Franchesca Walker Ward Councillor in Leonsdale.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kids not in school , what to do

20 January 2022 10:39 AM

Abongile speaks to Anjuli Maistry Equal Education Law Centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ou Kaapse Weg fires under control after Silver Mine evacuated on Saturday

Local

'Divisions sparked by Sisulu saga a jostling for the presidency leadership'

Politics Local Opinion

Hellish weekend weather poses extreme fire risk – don’t do something stupid!

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN SAPS probe murder case after ANC ward councillor gunned down

23 January 2022 6:34 PM

Parly describes late Patrick Shai as an inspiring figure to society

23 January 2022 6:17 PM

Beijing tests 2 million for coronavirus as Winter Olympics loom

23 January 2022 4:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA