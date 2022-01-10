South Africa has changed tack on tackling COVID: Why it makes sense

Today at 04:40 Fitness: Ilana Hermes shares her struggles and journey to fitness Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

125 125

Today at 04:50 Property Feature: Advice for first-time buyers when looking into purchasing a house Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Gavin Mkhabela - Property Investment Strategist

125 125

Today at 05:10 The fate of Minister Lindiwe Sisulu within the ANC Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN

125 125

Today at 05:46 Impact of the fires in the Cape winelands Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Jo-Anne Otto - Principal communications officer at Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM)

125 125

Today at 06:10 NSRI on beach safety after two days of sweltering heat Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Buhle Mkize - PR and Communications manager for NSRI

125 125

Today at 06:25 Two Oceans Marathon will take place despite entries not yet opened Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Debra Barnes - Race Director at Two Oceans Marathon

125 125

Today at 06:40 Moolah Monday: Bitcoin plunge and Russia clamps down on crypto Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Badi Sudhakaran - Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at VALR.com

125 125

Today at 06:56 Dischem Brain of CapeTalk - call to enter Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

125 125

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: ANC NEC and the Sisulu question Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ongama Mtimka - lecturer in the dept. of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela Uni

125 125

Today at 07:20 Inside ANC NEC: ruling party unhappy with Party Funding Act Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Robyn Pasensie - Political Party Funding Researcher at My Vote Counts

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 Urgent interdict filed over Amazon river club development Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Tauriq Jenkins

Nadine Dirks

125 125

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Lyal White

125 125

Today at 08:45 Nedbank Hands Up for Small Business Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Mandy Freeman - Co-founder at Tenikwa Wildfire Rehabilitation centre

125 125

Today at 09:15 Lindiwe to be fired? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Xolani Dube - Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development

125 125

Today at 09:30 Barb's Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:45 Petition to call on DBE to scrap parents from having to buy extra stationery & DBE response The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Caroline Celliers - Senior Copywriter at Machine

125 125

Today at 10:15 Second Chance Matric Programme gives matrics hope - Youth Capital The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Mario Meyer - Learning Manager and Policy Analyst at Youth Capital

125 125

Today at 10:30 International Day of Education - Christel House SA on achieving a 100% pass rate The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ronald Fortune - Headmaster at Christel House Sa School

125 125

Today at 10:45 International day of education: Who will be left behind in the post-Covid-19 era of schooling? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Onyi Nwaneri - Head Of Development On Empowerment Programmes at Afrika Tikkun

125 125