Booster shots Update

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson. 25 January 2022 9:04 PM
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show. 25 January 2022 8:03 PM
'Gross negligence' by SA Civil Aviation Authority caused plane crash - report John Maytham interviews SA Flyer Magazine Editor Guy Leitch. 25 January 2022 4:12 PM
View all Local
8 key points from the SIU's final report on government's dodgy Covid-19 tenders Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. 25 January 2022 2:14 PM
Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz News24 reporter Jason Felix describes the allegations against W Cape gove's Albert fritz and staff to Mandy Wiener 25 January 2022 1:32 PM
'IFP's proposed bill blocking migrant workers from jobs could fuel xenophobia' Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to James Chapman from the Scalabrini Institute for Human Mobility in Africa. 25 January 2022 11:32 AM
View all Politics
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!' John Maytham interviews Philip de Wet of Business Insider South Africa. 25 January 2022 4:32 PM
Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains… Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance). 25 January 2022 1:29 PM
View all Business
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
[OPINION] A thorny issue - It’s time to get on our knees CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Two new V&A Waterfront restaurants a cut above the rest, says La Colombe boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Scot Kirton, the chef proprietor of the La Colombe Group. 25 January 2022 9:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with the same great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 24 January 2022 9:20 PM
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
View all Entertainment
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Journalist hit by SUV on live TV – then carries on reporting Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about his and other trending stories from around the web. 25 January 2022 2:32 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
John Maytham on woodstock: "It’s an explosion of colour and shape and beauty" Cape Town Tourism invited CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham to do a walking tour of the street art of Woodstock. Read a... 25 January 2022 5:23 PM
'Gross negligence' by SA Civil Aviation Authority caused plane crash - report John Maytham interviews SA Flyer Magazine Editor Guy Leitch. 25 January 2022 4:12 PM
Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains… Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance). 25 January 2022 1:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Booster shots Update

Booster shots Update

12 January 2022 9:34 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Saadiq Kariem WC Health Dept. 


More episodes from The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

25 January 2022 12:26 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

11:35 Civic road repair: Who’s liability is it anyway?

25 January 2022 12:24 PM

Lester speaks to Simon Colman liability insurance specialist at Santam.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why communities come together to fix their own infrastructure - Organizer explains

25 January 2022 12:17 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Liability & risk (legal ,political, social risk) when the community fixes potholes themselves

25 January 2022 12:15 PM

Lester speaks to Kirstie Haslam partner at DSC Attorneys.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why communities come together to fix their own infrastructure - Organizer explains

25 January 2022 12:06 PM

Lester speaks to Ian Millar Summerstrand Neighbourhood Watch 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why are our roads so bad? Road engineer explains & pothole patrol on repairing roads

25 January 2022 10:38 AM

Lester speaks to Andrew Laatz Specialist Consultant - Pavement Engineering  & Kgodiso Mokonyane & Head of strategy & Value added products @ Discovery Insure & Anneli Retief Head of Dial Direct Insurance 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

25 January 2022 10:22 AM

With Jean-Jacques Cornish Eyewitness Africa correspondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is IFP job reservation bill constitutional?

25 January 2022 10:01 AM

Lester speaks to James Chapman  Head of Advocacy and Legal Advise at the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - A reporter was hit by a car on live TV in West Virginia in the US

25 January 2022 9:46 AM

Barb's Wire - Online editor Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WC DA leader Albert Fritz steps down - party responds

25 January 2022 9:38 AM

Lester speaks to Jaco Londt DA Western Cape chairperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!'

Lifestyle Business

Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz

Politics Local

[WATCH] Journalist hit by SUV on live TV – then carries on reporting

World

EWN Highlights

Sudan frees medics held in crackdown on anti-coup protests

25 January 2022 8:26 PM

Scopa looks into Ramaphosa and alleged use of public funds for ANC activities

25 January 2022 8:24 PM

Malema: Disbandment of Limpopo structures was due to low votes during LGE

25 January 2022 7:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA