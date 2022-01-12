How does the state prepare a terrorism case?

Lester speaks to William Booth Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys.
Guest: Veteran Actor Cedwyn Joel
Guests
Terry Bell | Labour analyst
Gawie Cillié | Employment relations expert at Stellenbosch Business School
Israel Memorial Day.
Final day of campaigning ahead of elections in the Philippines.
Officials in Hong Kong will be choosing their new leader for the territory, replacing Carrie Lam and amid a tightening relationship with China.
Guest: Desmund Bernado | Independent Energy Analyst
Guest: Tinus Beukes | Curator at Two Oceans Aquarium
Guest: Paul Herbst | Medic Response Search and Rescue Spokesperson
Abongile speaks to Nur Felix Founder, singer and songwriter at Nur Felix Music.
Guest: Carmen Louw
Women on Farms Project organised a march in the week to the Paarl Magistrates Court and Drakenstein Municipality on Tuesday to draw attention to a looming surge in evictions from farms in the Western Cape now that the State of Disaster has been lifted.
Activist Carmen Louw of Women on Farms Project says farm dwellers are not adequately protected by The Extension of Security of Tenure Act (ESTA) which outlines the conditions under which a farm dweller can legally remain on a rural landowner’s property and also outlines the process for a landowner to legally evict a farm dweller.
Abongile speaks to Nthakoana Maema Programmes Manager at Oribi Village.
Abongile speaks to Phindi Gule the founder of Youngster Entrepreneur Programme Search.