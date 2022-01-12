How does the state prepare a terrorism case?

Streaming issues? Report here
South African Youth Council: We need to derive policies that'll assist us The South African Youth Council on Monday said government needed to do more to invest in young people and their skills. 2 May 2022 7:46 PM
DoH urges parents to fully vaccinate their children to prevent measles outbreak The Department of Health is urging parents to take their children to be vaccinated as chief director for child health programme, D... 2 May 2022 6:31 PM
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: ‘What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa Presenter John Maytham chats to Rudi Heyneke, the project manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) about the fourth in... 2 May 2022 10:11 AM
SANDF struggling to protect military bases due to underfunding - defence expert Presenter John Maytham chats to 'Defence Web' editor Guy Martin. 2 May 2022 8:10 AM
Mkhize aides fight back in Digital Vibes scandal Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s associates Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha are fighting back against corruption allegati... 1 May 2022 9:18 AM
Mask supplier that overcharged SAPS during early days of pandemic fined R3.4m Presenter John Maytham chats to Bakhe Majenge, the chief legal counsel of the Competition Commission of South Africa. 2 May 2022 11:36 AM
FEDHASA asks for hospitality industry to be exempt from rates increase Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson at FEDHASA spoke on the John Perlman show about the state of the industry and why they need a break... 30 April 2022 10:04 AM
South Africa's space exploration: an imperative tool or waste of tax money? Clement Manyathela speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa... 29 April 2022 12:26 PM
The upside of failure keeps you humble, says SA actress Kate Normington South African singer, songwriter and actress chats to Relebogile Mabotja about failure as an artist. 30 April 2022 10:06 AM
Mike Wills reviews 'The Lost heart of Asia' by travel writer Colin Thubron Mike Wills reviews the 'The lost heart of Asia by Colin Thubron. 29 April 2022 6:40 PM
Your May Netflix Guide: Winter is coming, so cozy up with these best binges Enjoy some of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this May, such as 'Savage Beauty,' 'Stranger Things 4' and the final seaso... 29 April 2022 3:37 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas’ contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach. 29 April 2022 6:57 PM
Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team... 29 April 2022 6:16 AM
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 April 2022 8:21 AM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
Study finds one-fifth of world's reptiles are endangered and face extinction Mike Wills speaks to Johan Marais, author of 'The Complete Guide to Snakes of Southern Africa'. 28 April 2022 6:18 PM
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science. 28 April 2022 11:31 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show. 27 April 2022 9:13 PM
The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
How does the state prepare a terrorism case?

How does the state prepare a terrorism case?

12 January 2022 9:51 AM

Lester speaks to William Booth Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys.


In the Chair: Suidooster’s Cedwyn Joel in Studio

2 May 2022 11:50 AM

Guest:  Veteran Actor Cedwyn Joel

A reflection on the rights of workers. And, do we need labour law deregulation to grow the economy?

2 May 2022 11:14 AM

Guests
Terry Bell | Labour analyst
Gawie Cillié | Employment relations expert at Stellenbosch Business School 

BBC Outlook with Rich Preston

2 May 2022 10:28 AM

Israel Memorial Day. 
Final day of campaigning ahead of elections in the Philippines.  
Officials in Hong Kong will be choosing their new leader for the territory, replacing Carrie Lam and amid a tightening relationship with China.  

How we got here with load shedding: What are the chances of a black out, and why we should or should not panic.

2 May 2022 10:18 AM

Guest: Desmund Bernado | Independent Energy Analyst

Giant squid washed ashore

2 May 2022 10:14 AM

Guest: Tinus Beukes | Curator at Two Oceans Aquarium

Hope fading for missing KZN flood victims

2 May 2022 9:58 AM

Guest: Paul Herbst | Medic Response Search and Rescue Spokesperson

CT musician Nur Felix will release debut album “We Are All We Need”

29 April 2022 12:03 PM

Abongile speaks to Nur Felix Founder, singer and songwriter at Nur Felix Music.

Farm workers facing eviction

29 April 2022 11:33 AM

Guest: Carmen Louw

Women on Farms Project organised a march in the week to the Paarl Magistrates Court and Drakenstein Municipality on Tuesday to draw attention to a looming surge in evictions from farms in the Western Cape now that the State of Disaster has been lifted.
 Activist Carmen Louw of Women on Farms Project says  farm dwellers are not adequately protected by The Extension of Security of Tenure Act (ESTA)  which outlines the conditions under which a farm dweller can legally remain on a rural landowner’s property and also outlines the process for a landowner to legally evict a farm dweller. 

Oribi Village is supporting female heroes of tomorrow

29 April 2022 11:01 AM

Abongile speaks to Nthakoana Maema Programmes Manager at Oribi Village.

 

The Youngster Entrepreneur Programme Search

29 April 2022 10:58 AM

Abongile speaks to Phindi Gule the founder of Youngster Entrepreneur Programme Search.

South African Youth Council: We need to derive policies that'll assist us

2 May 2022 7:46 PM

EFF says its labour union will protect the poor, working class

2 May 2022 7:20 PM

Trump floated shooting protesters in legs: ex-defence secretary

2 May 2022 6:33 PM

