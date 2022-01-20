Kids not in school , what to do

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
10:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
FEDHASA asks for hospitality industry to be exempt from rates increase Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson at FEDHASA spoke on the John Perlman show about the state of the industry and why they need a break... 30 April 2022 10:04 AM
Two Cape Town doctors offer hope to state patients with pro bono surgeries Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Deon Engela, specialist orthopaedic surgeon from a private practice called Cape Joint Surgery. 29 April 2022 6:43 PM
NPO Nakhlistan to feed more than 90,000 hungry people on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson speaks to Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan. 29 April 2022 4:50 PM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures Some of the ANC members affected by the step aside resolution have viewed this as being rejected by the current leadership, with s... 28 April 2022 6:54 AM
More young people are losing their faith in democracy, research claims Professor Joleen Steyn Kotze, a senior research specialist at the HSRC, says people are becoming disillusioned with democracy as a... 28 April 2022 6:33 AM
View all Politics
South Africa's space exploration: an imperative tool or waste of tax money? Clement Manyathela speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa... 29 April 2022 12:26 PM
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps. 28 April 2022 9:52 PM
View all Business
The upside of failure keeps you humble, says SA actress Kate Normington South African singer, songwriter and actress chats to Relebogile Mabotja about failure as an artist. 30 April 2022 10:06 AM
Mike Wills reviews 'The Lost heart of Asia' by travel writer Colin Thubron Mike Wills reviews the 'The lost heart of Asia by Colin Thubron. 29 April 2022 6:40 PM
Your May Netflix Guide: Winter is coming, so cozy up with these best binges Enjoy some of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this May, such as 'Savage Beauty,' 'Stranger Things 4' and the final seaso... 29 April 2022 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach. 29 April 2022 6:57 PM
Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team... 29 April 2022 6:16 AM
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare. 28 April 2022 6:10 AM
View all Sport
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 April 2022 8:21 AM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
View all Entertainment
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
Study finds one-fifth of world's reptiles are endangered and face extinction Mike Wills speaks to Johan Marais, author of 'The Complete Guide to Snakes of Southern Africa'. 28 April 2022 6:18 PM
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
View all World
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science. 28 April 2022 11:31 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show. 27 April 2022 9:13 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Kids not in school , what to do

Kids not in school , what to do

20 January 2022 10:39 AM

Abongile speaks to Anjuli Maistry Equal Education Law Centre.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

CT musician Nur Felix will release debut album “We Are All We Need”

29 April 2022 12:03 PM

Abongile speaks to Nur Felix Founder, singer and songwriter at Nur Felix Music.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Farm workers facing eviction

29 April 2022 11:33 AM

Guest: Carmen Louw

Women on Farms Project organised a march in the week to the Paarl Magistrates Court and Drakenstein Municipality on Tuesday to draw attention to a looming surge in evictions from farms in the Western Cape now that the State of Disaster has been lifted.
 Activist Carmen Louw of Women on Farms Project says  farm dwellers are not adequately protected by The Extension of Security of Tenure Act (ESTA)  which outlines the conditions under which a farm dweller can legally remain on a rural landowner’s property and also outlines the process for a landowner to legally evict a farm dweller. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oribi Village is supporting female heroes of tomorrow

29 April 2022 11:01 AM

Abongile speaks to Nthakoana Maema Programmes Manager at Oribi Village.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Youngster Entrepreneur Programme Search

29 April 2022 10:58 AM

Abongile speaks to Phindi Gule the founder of Youngster Entrepreneur Programme Search.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Load shedding and food safety: How affects your food, and what you can do about

29 April 2022 10:42 AM

Abongile speaks to Vusi Mshayisa  Lecturer  and food tech researcher at CPUT's Department of Food Science.


 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis Train announcement

29 April 2022 10:39 AM

Abongile speaks to Geordin Hill-Lewis Mayor of City of Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

29 April 2022 10:37 AM

With Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Delaney in Berlin.


 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Follow up with Census 2022

29 April 2022 9:39 AM

Abongile speaks to Patrick Kelly Stats SA executive manager.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

28 April 2022 11:53 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moonlighting and side hustles in South Africa: what does the law say?

28 April 2022 11:43 AM

Abongile speaks to Lauren Salt Director in ENSafrica's employment practice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hill-Lewis: Feasibility study will look at steps needed to take over Cape trains

Local

Zondo recommends NPA consider corruption charges against Tony Gupta

Local

Thousands of farmworkers face eviction after state of disaster lifting

Local

EWN Highlights

Mudslides obstruct Simonstown's main road, motorists advised to use other routes
30 April 2022 10:42 AM

30 April 2022 10:42 AM

Eldorado Park's electricity woes continue

30 April 2022 8:05 AM

Eskom's Makgoba hails state capture inquiry's findings into the utility
30 April 2022 8:04 AM

30 April 2022 8:04 AM

