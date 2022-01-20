Youth Intervention

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Jenny Webster

Today at 14:40 Tats 4 Tails Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Brandon Leigh

Today at 14:50 Music with the Pedestrians Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Bradley Prince

Today at 15:20 Basic Income Grant Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

Today at 15:35 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Today at 15:50 Tourists in Cape Town Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gillian Saunders - Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom at ...

Today at 16:05 The next attempt to get committee chairs elected Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 16:20 Beyond its exceptional beauty, Kruger National Park is on the ropes and hurting Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Don Pinnock

