CapeTalkOpenLine

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Carte Blanche - Fishing Rights Allocation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Liz Fish - Producer at Carte Blanche
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Head of Content: Food24 and Eat Out
Today at 13:40
DinnerTime Stories Comes to Cape Town
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Paul Rouessart - Owner – DinnerTimeStoriesSA | Le Petit Chef Southern Africa
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk: Post house-sale checklisting
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Danny Naidoo
Callyn Datnow - head of the Civil Litigation and Conveyancing Department at Witz Inc.
Today at 14:40
Introducing IFW Business: Assisting SA Fashion designers in gaining international exposure
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nkano Senyolo - Founder and Director of IFW Business
Today at 14:50
Music - Arnold de Wet
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Arnold de Wet - Musician
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NW authorities on high alert after Ramaphosa May Day address disrupted President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to abandon the national Cosatu event at the Royal Bafokeng Sport Palace after protesting mine... 2 May 2022 6:22 AM
City of Cape Town working on repairing burst pipes in Simonstown The pipe burst on a mountainside triggering mudslides which spread throughout the road, obstructing the route. 1 May 2022 2:15 PM
Mkhize aides fight back in Digital Vibes scandal Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize's associates Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha are fighting back against corruption allegati... 1 May 2022 9:18 AM
View all Local
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures Some of the ANC members affected by the step aside resolution have viewed this as being rejected by the current leadership, with s... 28 April 2022 6:54 AM
More young people are losing their faith in democracy, research claims Professor Joleen Steyn Kotze, a senior research specialist at the HSRC, says people are becoming disillusioned with democracy as a... 28 April 2022 6:33 AM
View all Politics
FEDHASA asks for hospitality industry to be exempt from rates increase Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson at FEDHASA spoke on the John Perlman show about the state of the industry and why they need a break... 30 April 2022 10:04 AM
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps. 28 April 2022 9:52 PM
View all Business
The upside of failure keeps you humble, says SA actress Kate Normington South African singer, songwriter and actress chats to Relebogile Mabotja about failure as an artist. 30 April 2022 10:06 AM
Mike Wills reviews 'The Lost heart of Asia' by travel writer Colin Thubron Mike Wills reviews the 'The lost heart of Asia by Colin Thubron. 29 April 2022 6:40 PM
Your May Netflix Guide: Winter is coming, so cozy up with these best binges Enjoy some of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this May, such as 'Savage Beauty,' 'Stranger Things 4' and the final seaso... 29 April 2022 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach. 29 April 2022 6:57 PM
Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team... 29 April 2022 6:16 AM
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare. 28 April 2022 6:10 AM
View all Sport
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 April 2022 8:21 AM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Study finds one-fifth of world's reptiles are endangered and face extinction Mike Wills speaks to Johan Marais, author of 'The Complete Guide to Snakes of Southern Africa'. 28 April 2022 6:18 PM
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
The importance of the 'S' in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all World
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be 'greener' and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science. 28 April 2022 11:31 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show. 27 April 2022 9:13 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

20 January 2022 12:02 PM


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

A reflection on the rights of workers. And, do we need labour law deregulation to grow the economy?

2 May 2022 11:14 AM

Guests
Terry Bell | Labour analyst
Gawie Cillié | Employment relations expert at Stellenbosch Business School 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BBC Outlook with Rich Preston

2 May 2022 10:28 AM

Israel Memorial Day. 
Final day of campaigning ahead of elections in the Philippines.  
Officials in Hong Kong will be choosing their new leader for the territory, replacing Carrie Lam and amid a tightening relationship with China.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How we got here with load shedding: What are the chances of a black out, and why we should or should not panic.

2 May 2022 10:18 AM

Guest: Desmund Bernado | Independent Energy Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Giant squid washed ashore

2 May 2022 10:14 AM

Guest: Tinus Beukes | Curator at Two Oceans Aquarium

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hope fading for missing KZN flood victims

2 May 2022 9:58 AM

Guest: Paul Herbst | Medic Response Search and Rescue Spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CT musician Nur Felix will release debut album “We Are All We Need”

29 April 2022 12:03 PM

Abongile speaks to Nur Felix Founder, singer and songwriter at Nur Felix Music.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Farm workers facing eviction

29 April 2022 11:33 AM

Guest: Carmen Louw

Women on Farms Project organised a march in the week to the Paarl Magistrates Court and Drakenstein Municipality on Tuesday to draw attention to a looming surge in evictions from farms in the Western Cape now that the State of Disaster has been lifted.
 Activist Carmen Louw of Women on Farms Project says  farm dwellers are not adequately protected by The Extension of Security of Tenure Act (ESTA)  which outlines the conditions under which a farm dweller can legally remain on a rural landowner’s property and also outlines the process for a landowner to legally evict a farm dweller. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oribi Village is supporting female heroes of tomorrow

29 April 2022 11:01 AM

Abongile speaks to Nthakoana Maema Programmes Manager at Oribi Village.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Youngster Entrepreneur Programme Search

29 April 2022 10:58 AM

Abongile speaks to Phindi Gule the founder of Youngster Entrepreneur Programme Search.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Load shedding and food safety: How affects your food, and what you can do about

29 April 2022 10:42 AM

Abongile speaks to Vusi Mshayisa  Lecturer  and food tech researcher at CPUT's Department of Food Science.


 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa

Politics Local

SANDF struggling to protect military bases due to underfunding - defence expert

Local Politics

SAMRC: Omicron sub-variants driving spike in COVID cases

Local

EWN Highlights

Cosatu says heckling of ANC's Ramaphosa at May Day rally was unfortunate
2 May 2022 11:03 AM

2 May 2022 11:03 AM

4 people, including 3 children die, in fire at Germiston informal settlement
2 May 2022 10:57 AM

2 May 2022 10:57 AM

Eight dead, 23 rescued in Nigeria building collapse
2 May 2022 10:44 AM

2 May 2022 10:44 AM

