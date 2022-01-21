Helping our Fire Fighters

Abongile speaks to Claire Lotter CEO - Volunteer Wildfire Service.
Abs speaks to Dr Guy Lamb Criminologist.
Abs speaks to Grant Clark Acting Head Cash In Transit Association of SA.
Abongile speaks to Qasim 'King Qasim' Pilwan | Recording artist, singer, songwriter and producer
Abongile speaks to Prof Louis CH Fourie | Extraordinary Professor at University Of Western Cape
With Deutsche Welle Correspondent Clifford Coonan in Berlin.
Abs, speaks to Lesley Olser Hantam Community Education Trust and Dr Leana Olivier CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research (FARR)
Abongile speaks to Franchesca Walker Ward Councillor in Leonsdale.
Abongile speaks to Anjuli Maistry Equal Education Law Centre.