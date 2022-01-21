CT muso King Qasim on his hot new album, Furusakuru

Guest: Carmen Louw



Women on Farms Project organised a march in the week to the Paarl Magistrates Court and Drakenstein Municipality on Tuesday to draw attention to a looming surge in evictions from farms in the Western Cape now that the State of Disaster has been lifted.

Activist Carmen Louw of Women on Farms Project says farm dwellers are not adequately protected by The Extension of Security of Tenure Act (ESTA) which outlines the conditions under which a farm dweller can legally remain on a rural landowner’s property and also outlines the process for a landowner to legally evict a farm dweller.

