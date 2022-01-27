Corrugated iron shacks are literal hell in heat-wave

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:10
The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Katie McDonald
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 08:10
What does the Property Practitioners Act mean for you?
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Martin Brougham-Cook of PMS Inspections
Lindi Brougham-Cook, real estate agent at Keller Williams realty
Today at 08:45
KEEPING IT UNDER WRAPS 'PARENTHOOD' ANTHOLOGY zoom
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Latest Local
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you' Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster. 5 February 2022 10:32 AM
WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station Technicians arrived urgently on-site to do the necessary repairs reports Ward Councillor for the area Nicola Jowell. 5 February 2022 10:06 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 5 February 2022 7:53 AM
View all Local
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
View all Politics
Fish paste and salt & vinegar crisps gone? South Africa's changing taste buds Lester Kiewit chats to Marketing Lecturer Dr Pieter Steenkamp and Food Technologist Dr Vusi Mshayisa from CPUT about this trend. 4 February 2022 1:07 PM
Loadshedding this weekend? The system is looking a bit better… Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 4 February 2022 12:31 PM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
View all Business
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Renault Koleos 'a beautiful, spacious, safe car' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson and this week she reviews the Renault Koleos. 5 February 2022 9:51 AM
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Dr's Surgery: Dr Charl answers your questions about keloids, Covid, and more The first Saturday of the month means a Q&A as Dr Charl chats to Sara-Jayne King and answers listeners' questions. 5 February 2022 8:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Curve model Junette Syster shares her amazing journey to becoming 'you' Sara-Jayne King chats to Curve model and Founder of Exquisite Egg Donors Junette Syster. 5 February 2022 10:32 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Every Saturday morning Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 5 February 2022 7:53 AM
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Curator of world's most remote museum jokes 'It's quite a commute to work' Sara-Jayne King catches up with the museum's curator Jayne Pierce to find out more. 5 February 2022 8:54 AM
Islamic State leader, cornered by US forces, kills himself and his family Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 February 2022 10:28 AM
[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby. 3 February 2022 12:39 PM
View all World
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Eating animals is morally good. It’s your duty! – moral philosopher John Maytham interviews British moral philosopher Nick Zangwill. 4 February 2022 11:32 AM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Corrugated iron shacks are literal hell in heat-wave

Corrugated iron shacks are literal hell in heat-wave

27 January 2022 10:17 AM

Lester spoke to Quinton Adams Founder at The ShackBuilder & Ettienne  Claasen Blikkiesdorp comunity leader.


More episodes from The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

4 February 2022 12:21 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Wedwo kid

4 February 2022 12:16 PM

Lester speaks to Shaun Kramer Wedwo kid.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Our taste buds are changing. Why so many products are being discontinued

4 February 2022 12:10 PM

Lester speaks to Dr Pieter Steenkamp senior lecturer Marketing Department @CPUT and Dr Vusi Mshayisa CPUT Food Science & Technology.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are you more than a Mom/Dad ?

4 February 2022 10:56 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Amiena Peck Linguist- but for this topic she's owner Emotional Intelligence company called Amiena Inspired Coaching and Training.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

4 February 2022 10:19 AM

With Janelle Dumalaon correspondent at Deutsche Welle.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No LGBTIQ option for Census 2022

4 February 2022 9:55 AM

Lester speaks to Steve Letsike Executive director - Access Chapter 2.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What are the post matric opportunities if funds are low

3 February 2022 12:21 PM

Lester speaks to Lungile Koti Graduate & Youth Recruitment Team Lead with Shoprite Group and Atelisha Harilal National Student Recruitment Manager Stadio Higher Education.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What are the post matric opportunities if funds are low

3 February 2022 12:14 PM

Lester speaks to Kwanele Magwaca Spokesperson TSIBA Business School and Alderman Theresa Uys Mayco member for Corporate Services.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World read aloud day & Book Dash seeks to make reading accessible to all SA children

3 February 2022 11:04 AM

Lester speaks to Julia Norrish executive director book dash.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deutsche Welle explores news & views inside Europe

3 February 2022 10:23 AM

With Deutsche Welle Correspondent Daniel Pelz in Berlin.  

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

WARNING: Pump failure at Camps Bay Beach pump station

Local Politics

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Regular floods have devastating effect on livelihoods : Centurion residents

5 February 2022 7:29 PM

Neymar faces 'crucial' week as Real Madrid tie looms

5 February 2022 7:26 PM

No casualties, missing persons in Eerste Fabriek, Mamelodi : Tshwane floods

5 February 2022 7:26 PM

