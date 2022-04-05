Update on Foreshore girl. Why its not as easy as removing her from her mother

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Search for missing man with Alzheimer's continues in Cape Town Gus Thompson has been missing since Thursday 14 July and was last seen near Lake Michelle in Noordhoek. 16 July 2022 3:02 PM
Plant poachers arrested for illegally harvesting indigenous plants in Cape Town Field rangers at the Tygerberg Nature Reserve managed to apprehend poachers who were illegally removing bulbs and indigenous plant... 16 July 2022 2:11 PM
Khaya Magadla funeral: Community, family in EC bid the 6-year-old goodbye The child's family and relatives have been joined by community members at the Magadla homestead in Bityi where family and relative... 16 July 2022 12:17 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane's lawyer wants Ramaphosa to testify in her Parly inquiry News24 parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber, speaks to Refilwe about the week's parliamentary impeachment inquiry into Public Protec... 15 July 2022 10:45 AM
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away' Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA. 14 July 2022 8:15 PM
EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that... 14 July 2022 7:14 PM
View all Politics
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP dow... 15 July 2022 2:58 PM
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance. 15 July 2022 6:46 AM
View all Business
The best public & botanical gardens to visit during winter in the Western Cape The Western Cape is home to some of the best public gardens which come to life during the cold and rainy months. 16 July 2022 9:34 AM
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022 The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home. 16 July 2022 9:10 AM
SA specialist shoe designer pushes for local representation in footwear market Pippa Hudson was in conversation with shoe designer Roger Zeino, about his specialist running shoe company. 15 July 2022 4:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis Head coach Desiree Ellis joins Lester Kiewit to discuss the team's qualifying world cup win. 15 July 2022 1:45 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
5 places to watch the rugby in Cape Town (whether there is load shedding or not) No tickets? No DStv? No electricity? No problem! These places are all showing the Springboks taking on Wales on Saturday. 14 July 2022 3:36 PM
View all Sport
Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 15 July 2022 2:30 PM
Gugulethu Coffee: A beginner's guide to becoming a barista Lester Kiewit speaks to Bongani Rasmeni, the founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee on becoming a barista. 15 July 2022 1:06 PM
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
'SANDF losing battle against insurgents in Mozambique' - military journalist The insurgents are unrelenting and the situation is worse than it was a year ago, John Stupart explained. 14 July 2022 11:54 AM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
How to effectively plan for retirement An Old Mutual executive gives advice and steps needed to retire comfortably. 7 July 2022 5:43 PM
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Update on Foreshore girl. Why its not as easy as removing her from her mother

Update on Foreshore girl. Why its not as easy as removing her from her mother

5 April 2022 10:02 AM

Lester speaks to Dorothea Gertse Social Worker at The Saartjie Baartman Centre.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

#CapeTalkOpenLine

15 July 2022 12:09 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana

15 July 2022 11:57 AM

Lester speaks to Desiree Ellis Head coach at Banyana Banyana.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lester Tester: brews a cup & barista training

15 July 2022 11:51 AM

Lester speaks to Bongani Rasmeni Founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

James Webb images and our collective existential crisis

15 July 2022 11:05 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Carolina Johanna Odman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deutsche Welle Berlin explores news & views inside Europe

15 July 2022 10:27 AM

Lester speaks to Deutsche Welle corresponded Andrea Nepori.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gerome says thanks

15 July 2022 9:35 AM

Lester speaks to Gerome Hendriks The Good Samaritan.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

14 July 2022 12:04 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Criminals marking your home for burglary, and other urban legends

14 July 2022 11:47 AM

Lester speaks to Johhny Kerswill COO @Priority One and  Albert Gryvenstein  Bossies Community Justice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Worst car names ever

14 July 2022 11:22 AM

Lester speaks to Andrew Frazer Marketing Analyst and Jonathan Beggs Chief Creative Officer for Saatchie Saatchi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How does load-shedding affect lifts: Lift maintenance with EMI Elevators

14 July 2022 10:47 AM

Lester speaks to Rob Senekal Owner EMI Elevator Repair.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town tidal pools named in list of world's 'prettiest ocean pools'

Local

Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis

Sport

AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August

Business

Spend your 67 minutes volunteering at a Cape Town library this Mandela Day

Local

Bridge devours truck! Muizenberg's famous truck-eating bridge is at it again!

Local

EWN Highlights

Theft, fraud compromising Tutuka station - Ramaphosa told on oversight visit

16 July 2022 2:38 PM

Free State police arrest two suspects over Kestell farm murders

16 July 2022 2:02 PM

Sri Lanka's political crisis: What happens next?

16 July 2022 1:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA