Barbs Wire - A man was caught on video holding onto a tanker on the N1 highway outside Pretoria

Barb's Wire - Cape Talk Online editor Barbara Friedman.
Lester speaks to Desiree Ellis Head coach at Banyana Banyana.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Bongani Rasmeni Founder and owner at Gugulethu Coffee.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Dr Carolina Johanna Odman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Deutsche Welle corresponded Andrea Nepori.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Gerome Hendriks The Good Samaritan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Johhny Kerswill COO @Priority One and Albert Gryvenstein Bossies Community Justice.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Andrew Frazer Marketing Analyst and Jonathan Beggs Chief Creative Officer for Saatchie Saatchi.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Rob Senekal Owner EMI Elevator Repair.LISTEN TO PODCAST