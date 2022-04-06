Fined for speeding? But our roads are built for speed

Today on Lester Tester we try a new take on a South African classic, Chicken Feet aka Walkie Talkies in a can. Produced by Tin Stuf, a canning company based in Limpopo, are selling canned chicken feet and necks at Shoprite stores around the country.



The business is the brainchild of Eiren Drake and his late grandfather Spencer Drake. The two began constructing a canning plant in Tzaneen in 2017 and launched it amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. They started producing their flagship product line that same year - a 400g can of chicken feet and necks.

arrow_forward