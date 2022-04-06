Fined for speeding? But our roads are built for speed

Lester speaks to Kirsten Wilkins MD Open Streets Cape Town and Andrew Laatz Specialist Consultant -Pavement & construction.
Today on Lester Tester we try a new take on a South African classic, Chicken Feet aka Walkie Talkies in a can. Produced by Tin Stuf, a canning company based in Limpopo, are selling canned chicken feet and necks at Shoprite stores around the country.
The business is the brainchild of Eiren Drake and his late grandfather Spencer Drake. The two began constructing a canning plant in Tzaneen in 2017 and launched it amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. They started producing their flagship product line that same year - a 400g can of chicken feet and necks.
Lester speaks to Clarence FordLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Daneel Knoetze Journalist with View FinderLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Delaney in Berlin.
Lester speaks to Henry van der Merwe SAPRA National Chairperson & active retailer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Craig Gradidge Land Cruiser owner and Melinda Ferguson Motoring journalist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Anthony MolyneauxLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Daniel Pelz Correspondent Programs for Africa at Deutsche Welle.LISTEN TO PODCAST