Dozens still missing - presumed dead - months after KZN floods

Lester speaks to Dawn Gounden Founder of Renegades Search and Rescue.
Guest: Andre Leibrandt | Owner at Simonstown Ghost Walk ToursLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Barbara Friedman on what is happening and trending.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Grant Twigg Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management at the City of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Melissa de Vries, Actress at Arendsvlei TV show, Jawaahier Petersen Actress at Suidooster TV show and Natasha van der Merwe Actress at Suidooster TV show.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Kathy Magrobi who leads up the Quote This Women+ project.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Ronnie Kasrils Activist and former minister of intelligence services.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jean Jacques Cornish EWN Africa Correspondent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Cameron Williams Principal of Manenberg High.LISTEN TO PODCAST