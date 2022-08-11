Is there justice for prison abuses?

Lester speaks to Imraahn Mukkadan | Regional coordinator at United Public Safety FrontLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Deon Meyer Member of International Bobdyboarding corp & Promoter Walker Bay Pro.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Helen Seeney, producer of Inside Europe at Deutsche Welle.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Gary Rathbone Head of Sport at SABC.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Barbara Friedman on what is happening and trending.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Comment by Lester Kiewit.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Dawood Esack family friend and chairperson of the school governing body of Hidayatul Islam Primary.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Martha Ngoye, Whistleblower
Martha Ngoye exposed the extent to which PRASA had been captured and made sure that this information was highlighted in the public eye.
She provided evidence of the corrupt dealings to the State Capture Commission of Enquiry and in key anti-corruption court cases.
However, instead of celebrating her bravery and actively combatting the corruption within PRASA, she has been harassed, bullied and victimised by that very institution.
Unfortunately, combatting corruption and state capture relies on the sacrifices and bravery of whistleblowers.
Lester speaks to Antos Stella | CEO at Content Connect AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speak to Morag Phillips | Executive Director at 21st CenturyLISTEN TO PODCAST