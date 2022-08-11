Is there justice for prison abuses?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 14:50
Music with Lia Elise
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lia Elise
Today at 15:20
The Google undersea cable
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Mayor update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 17:45
Why the human mind is not meant to be awake after midnight
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Elizabeth B. Klerman - Professor of Neurology Harvard Division of Sleep
Latest Local
Shanawaaz Asghar (6) kidnapping: 'The mother is totally frantic' There is still no sign of 6-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar, who was abducted at gunpoint outside his home in Kensington on Wednesday. 18 August 2022 10:46 AM
R624? SRD grant means test needs to be higher, says local think tank Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Tuesday gazetted new regulations to increase the income threshold of the SRD grant. 18 August 2022 10:44 AM
Baby, it's cold outside! But why SO cold? An expert explains... It might feel extraordinarily cold at the moment, but climatologist Francois Engelbrecht says it's what's to be expected. 18 August 2022 9:59 AM
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn't happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Land Bank refutes allegations of 'orchestrated attack' on farmers to save itself Bruce Whitfield gets input from both the Southern African Agri Initiative's Dr Theo de Jager and the Land Bank's Sydney Soundy. 17 August 2022 7:34 PM
ANC ordered to pay back the money - R86m in staff provident fund contributions Bruce Whitfield talks to Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, about the ANC arrears. 17 August 2022 7:11 PM
SA at risk of being grey-listed by FATF. Here's why it's bad for the economy Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has issued a warning that the country is at risk of being grey-listed. 18 August 2022 10:23 AM
What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy Bruce Whitfield talks to Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director at online shopping service Yebo Fresh. 17 August 2022 10:12 PM
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions. 17 August 2022 3:43 PM
Your job may not give you a raise in 2022. Work-from-home and vouchers instead? The economy is toast and prices are skyrocketing, but employers are struggling to adjust compensation accordingly. 17 August 2022 11:58 AM
Family-friendly and affordable — There's more to Dubai than the Burj Khalifa South Africa is Dubai's second largest tourism market in Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to grow it even further. 17 August 2022 10:58 AM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend? 15 August 2022 11:43 AM
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would s... 13 August 2022 2:13 PM
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
Mariah Carey is trying to trademark the term 'Queen of Christmas' "Christmas is not meant to be owned," said Elizabeth Chan, a Christmas singer fighting against Carey's trademark application. 17 August 2022 4:12 PM
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction Human body parts, possibly from multiple victims, were found in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an auction in Auckland. 17 August 2022 1:27 PM
'Self-driving' BMW veers into oncoming traffic, causing death and a mass pile-up BMW has denied police reports that the vehicle was completely self-driving. 17 August 2022 10:15 AM
South Africa should follow in Scotland's footsteps to provide free sanitary wear The Scottish Period Products Act 2021 means that local authorities and education providers in the country have a legal duty to pro... 17 August 2022 9:58 AM
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit? Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on t... 16 August 2022 11:30 PM
"Farm to fork" never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn't happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
Podcasts

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Is there justice for prison abuses?

Is there justice for prison abuses?

11 August 2022 12:12 PM

Lester speaks to Unathi Mahlati Programme Officer at Just Detention (JDI-SA) and
 Rebecca Gore Prisons researcher at Independent.


More episodes from The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast

Cape Town's business kidnap and extortion problem

18 August 2022 11:06 AM

Lester speaks to Imraahn Mukkadan | Regional coordinator  at United Public Safety Front

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Overstrand venue for Africa's first bodyboarding World Championship event

18 August 2022 10:34 AM

Lester speaks to Deon Meyer Member of International Bobdyboarding corp & Promoter Walker Bay Pro.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Deutsche Welle Berlin explores news & views inside Europe

18 August 2022 10:23 AM

With Helen Seeney, producer of Inside Europe at Deutsche Welle.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SABC has a mandate to showcase national sport. Why isn't it?

18 August 2022 10:05 AM

Lester speaks to Gary Rathbone Head of Sport at SABC.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - A lesson for South African cops? Tanzania's president orders fresh training for pot-bellied officers

18 August 2022 9:45 AM

Lester speaks to Barbara Friedman on what is happening and trending.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corporal punishment

18 August 2022 9:40 AM

Comment by Lester Kiewit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kensington kidnapping

18 August 2022 9:37 AM

Lester speaks to Dawood Esack family friend and chairperson of the school governing body of Hidayatul Islam Primary.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Martha Ngoye Whistleblower

17 August 2022 12:23 PM

Guest: Martha Ngoye, Whistleblower

Martha Ngoye exposed the extent to which PRASA had been captured and made sure that this information was highlighted in the public eye.
She provided evidence of the corrupt dealings to the State Capture Commission of Enquiry and in key anti-corruption court cases.
However, instead of celebrating her bravery and actively combatting the corruption within PRASA, she has been harassed, bullied and victimised by that very institution.
Unfortunately, combatting corruption and state capture relies on the sacrifices and bravery of whistleblowers. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

History of: SA music

17 August 2022 11:07 AM

Lester speaks to Antos Stella | CEO at Content Connect Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vouchers, lift-clubs, buts no cash increases. How companies are trying to ease staffs financial load

17 August 2022 10:09 AM

Lester speak to Morag Phillips  | Executive Director at 21st Century

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Shanawaaz Asghar (6) kidnapping: 'The mother is totally frantic'

Local

R624? SRD grant means test needs to be higher, says local think tank

Local

Zuma's freedom in the balance as SCA weighs arguments in medical parole appeal

Local

EWN Highlights

WC's most wanted suspect, Yanga Nyalara, expected back in court

18 August 2022 10:33 AM

Hillary Gardee murder: Release of fifth accused not a setback - police

18 August 2022 9:37 AM

Children not

18 August 2022 9:17 AM

