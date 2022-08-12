Deutsche Welle Berlin explores news & views inside Europe

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
City of Cape Town to implement water management process for excessive users A warning letter will be issued after two consecutive months of excessive usage, and restriction will happen in the third month sh... 14 August 2022 9:30 AM
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
Women in the driving seat thanks to Retreat library learner licence initiative Retreat Library hosted a learner licence class for women from the local community, with a view to help them obtain their learner l... 13 August 2022 4:16 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder. 13 August 2022 6:21 PM
Germany buying a lot more coal from South Africa as Russian ban takes effect Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Lars Halter. 12 August 2022 3:42 PM
Pros and cons of offshore investment, which asset class works best for you? An investment executive from Liberty Group SA unpacks the various offshore investment options available. 12 August 2022 12:15 PM
Epilepsy sufferers at greater risk of premature death - SA Neurological Society Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Prakash Kathan, a member of the Neurological Society of South Africa. 13 August 2022 12:48 PM
Surfer's ear: What is it and how can you fix it? Pippa Hudson spoke to ear, nose and throat surgeon Dr Martin Young about a new surgery technique that can be used to treat the con... 12 August 2022 4:48 PM
Sharlto Copley on the making of 'Beast' and why awards don't matter to him Pippa Hudson speaks to South African actor, writer, producer and director, Sharlto Copley about the making of his new film 'Beast'... 12 August 2022 4:04 PM
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would s... 13 August 2022 2:13 PM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
'I'm ready for a new challenge': Neil Powell on final weeks with the Blitzboks Long-serving Blitzbok coach, Neil Powell, talks about his final chapter with the Springbok Sevens set up and his plans for the imm... 12 August 2022 12:31 PM
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin. 12 August 2022 3:19 PM
Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver. 12 August 2022 2:55 PM
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday. 10 August 2022 2:03 PM
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Deutsche Welle Berlin explores news & views inside Europe

Deutsche Welle Berlin explores news & views inside Europe

12 August 2022 10:26 AM

With Lars Halter editor and business manager for Deutsche Welle.


CapeTalk listener sponsoring Cassidy, her partner & mom to go to Sun City for wheelchair ballroom champs

12 August 2022 12:13 PM

CapeTalk listener Oliver from Cape Cartons sponsoring Cassidy, her partner & mom to go to Sun City for wheelchair ballroom champs.

Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with a disabled dancer

12 August 2022 12:07 PM

Lester speaks to Cassidy Bailey and Thabiso Biyela.

It’s snowing! And it will keep going all weekend – Snow Report

12 August 2022 12:07 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Snow Report’s Richard Le Sueur.

Comic Book Culture in SA: have comic elements become darker?

12 August 2022 11:04 AM

Guest: Zaid Motala A member of the Comic Comic Con Africa team and Superfan.

Shining the spotlight on Four Paws

12 August 2022 10:46 AM

Lester speaks to Fiona Miles Operations Director at Four Paws Animal Welfare.

Boks vs All Blacks preview

12 August 2022 9:38 AM

Lester speaks to Liam Napier New Zealand Journalist touring with the All Blacks. 

Is there justice for prison abuses?

11 August 2022 12:12 PM

Lester speaks to Unathi Mahlati Programme Officer at Just Detention (JDI-SA) and
 Rebecca Gore Prisons researcher at Independent.

What a 70 000 year old grave tells us about ourselves

11 August 2022 11:05 AM

Guest: Dr. Emmanuel  Ndiema | Head of Archaeology  at National Museums of Kenya

Deutsche Welle Berlin explores news & views inside Europe

11 August 2022 10:19 AM

Lester speaks to Keith Walker Broadcast Editor/Producer Programs for Africa.

Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA

Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY

"I don't want children, I got sterilised at 29" - Why is this stigmatised?

It’s snowing! And it will keep going all weekend – Snow Report

Mamelodi Sundowns humiliate Kaizer Chiefs in front of packed Loftus faithful

14 August 2022 7:49 AM

Lotto results, Saturday, 13 August 2022

14 August 2022 6:55 AM

Ndavi Nokeri crowned Miss South Africa 2022

13 August 2022 9:23 PM

