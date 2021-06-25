Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Community project helps with mental toll of Covid-19 pandemic in Diep River area CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Dylan Graham about creating his outreach project Cope with Hope. 28 June 2021 3:58 PM
'Return of 108 District Six claimants great victory but many more still waiting' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to District Six Working Committee (D6WC) spokesperson Karen Breytenbach about the restitution... 28 June 2021 1:22 PM
'How did the President sleep last night? We in restaurant industry didn't sleep Lester Kiewit talks to Restaurant Assoc Of SA CEO Wendy Alberts who says no economic provision has been made for the industry. 28 June 2021 12:38 PM
View all Local
Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission and ConCourt's Zuma co... 28 June 2021 5:06 PM
Ramaphosa: Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation President Cyril Ramaphosa defended Sahpra against political attacks and intimidation last night, just days after the EFF's vaccine... 28 June 2021 2:42 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance President Ramaphosa announced the country would move to lockdown level 4 from 28 June 2021 for two weeks. 28 June 2021 10:11 AM
View all Politics
Crypto regulations - friend or foe? Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 28 June 2021 11:07 AM
1,600 Covid-19 cases at SA's Life Healthcare hospitals - almost 1,000 in Gauteng Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Life Healthcare Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood about SA's slow vaccine rollout and the Covid-... 25 June 2021 11:23 AM
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
View all Business
Installing generators in your complex - is complex Refilwe Moloto talks to Marina Constas, Specialist Sectional Title Attorney at BBM about what you need to know. 28 June 2021 9:20 AM
Ougat author: 'I want women to know they're not alone, don't have to be ashamed' In her first interview since 'Ougat' dropped, Shana Fife tells Sara-Jayne King about delving back into her difficult life story. 27 June 2021 3:18 PM
Recovering from Covid-19? Here's what you need to know about nutrition CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to dietician Omy Naidoo about the importance of nutrition in recovering from Covid-19. 26 June 2021 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam. 26 June 2021 11:59 AM
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT. 25 June 2021 11:22 AM
Arendsvlei actress Kay Smith takes to CapeTalk airwaves with her favourite tunes Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 June 2021 7:49 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
UK health chief resigns because of affair and, naturally, not social distancing Correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update on Health Secretary Matt Hancock's resignation and other UK news on Weekend Breakfast. 27 June 2021 2:04 PM
99 missing after Miami tower with 130 flats collapses: 'How can anyone survive?' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 June 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Crypto For You
Crypto regulations - friend or foe?

Crypto regulations - friend or foe?

25 June 2021 2:20 PM

Colin Cullis is joined by Sean Saunders in a new podcast promising everything you need to know about investing in the technologies, industries and sectors you believe in.

Proudly sponsored by Revix – the smartest way to invest in cryptocurrencies. 

Engage us #CryptoForYou


More episodes from Crypto For You

Start Here

25 June 2021 8:49 AM

Colin Cullis is joined by Sean Sanders in a new podcast promising everything you need to know about investing in the technologies, industries and sectors you believe in.

Proudly sponsored by Revix – the smartest way to invest in cryptocurrencies. 

Engage us #CryptoForYou

Trending

Zondo Commission extension granted - day before ConCourt rules on Zuma contempt

Politics

Ramaphosa: Sahpra must be allowed to do its job without intimidation

Politics

'Gauteng families delaying Covid-19 funerals so relatives are buried in one day'

Local

EWN Highlights

What we know about the delta variant in SA so far

28 June 2021 5:28 PM

Delayed doses of AstraZeneca jab boost immunity: study

28 June 2021 5:17 PM

Motshekga: Health Dept says there’s enough jabs for all education staff

28 June 2021 4:34 PM

