Current and future regulation

Today at 04:50
Health: Is a Intellectual property waiver and vaccine manufacturing know how enough?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Ben Kagina - Senior Research Officer at the Vaccines for Africa Initiative at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
Today at 05:10
ConCourt to hand down judgement on CR17 Campaign funding
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Today at 05:46
Is SA ready for the AARTO roll-out?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 06:10
Popi Act is in effect as of today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Verlie Oosthuizen - Social Media Law Specialst Attorney
Today at 06:25
Cell C's big migration with help from MTN
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Simo Mkhize - Cell C's Chief Commercial Officer
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : [INSERT TOPIC}
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Blood and fire in Eswatini
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lucky Lukhele - Spokesperson at Swaziland Solidarity Network
Today at 07:20
What Eswatini pro-democracy protests mean for the kingdom and region
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Menzi Ndhlovu - Senior Political and Country analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The struggle to pay healthcare workers on the Covid frontline
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nkateko Mnisi - Samatu spokesperson
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:15
How are floods predicted? Are our flooding patterns changing?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:42
Lockdown impact on NGO's
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Armand Bam
Today at 09:45
How a clever ‘data voucher’ campaign has helped multiple NPOs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Feryal Domingo, Inyathelo Operations Director
Today at 10:05
Deutsche Welle Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:15
What are your chances? Understanding the urgent need for disability cover
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karabo Ramookho - Strategic Retail Marketing Manager at Old Mutual
Today at 10:30
Google's Family Link keeps dodgy content away from kids
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yolanda Mlonzi
Today at 10:50
Today South Africa’s new road rules and demerit points kicks in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 11:05
How risky is public transport for infectious disease? Virologist weighs in on putting transmission to the test
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Prof Burtram Fielding - Director of Research and Development at University of the Western Cape
Prof Burtram Fielding - Virologist and Director of Bio-Medical Research and Development at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
Yes, kids not at high risk for Covid, but don't be complacent parents warned Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Mark Cotton, head of the Paediatric Infectious Diseases Unit at Tygerberg Children's Hospital. 30 June 2021 6:02 PM
View all Local
'Outright criminality' forces Rio Tinto to declare force majeure at SA project Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
'Jacob Zuma’s brother threatens police, says country is still under white rule' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkhosikhona Duma, who is at Nkandla. 30 June 2021 1:18 PM
No evidence of paintball marker abuse by rangers on baboons - Julia Wood John Maytham talks to the CIty of Cape Town Biodiversity Manager Julia Wood about this controversial issue. 30 June 2021 12:16 PM
View all Politics
After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021 Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve. 30 June 2021 7:15 PM
KwikSpar in Plettenberg Bay invites local restaurants to sell takeaways at kiosk CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Duncan Brown, the owner of a Kwikspar in Plettenberg Bay that's giving local restaurants a leg... 30 June 2021 4:18 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car' Zain Johnson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 30 June 2021 3:38 PM
‘Shrinkflation' is ubiquitous, and meant to deceive - Wendy Knowler Refilwe Moloto interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 30 June 2021 2:32 PM
Vinpro files urgent court bid to lift ban on wine sales in Western Cape CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Vinpro MD Rico Basson about the court bid to lift the ban on wine sales in the Western Cape. 30 June 2021 1:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status. 25 June 2021 2:08 PM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
View all Sport
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000 Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week. 30 June 2021 11:10 AM
View all Entertainment
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
Stop denying racism says UN Human Rights chief in report calling for reparations The United Nation's Michele Bachelet has called for reparations to be made for racism against people of African descent. 29 June 2021 12:28 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all World
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Africa
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature. 30 June 2021 10:30 AM
Sorry taxpayers, Jacob Zuma will not lose his considerable benefits Africa Melane interviews Solly Malatsi, Spokesperson on the Presidency at the Democratic Alliance. 30 June 2021 8:58 AM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Opinion

