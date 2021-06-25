Current and future regulation

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Health: Is a Intellectual property waiver and vaccine manufacturing know how enough?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Ben Kagina - Senior Research Officer at the Vaccines for Africa Initiative at School of Public Health and Family Medicine, University of Cape Town
125
Today at 05:10
ConCourt to hand down judgement on CR17 Campaign funding
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
125
Today at 05:46
Is SA ready for the AARTO roll-out?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
125
Today at 06:10
Popi Act is in effect as of today
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Verlie Oosthuizen - Social Media Law Specialst Attorney
125
Today at 06:25
Cell C's big migration with help from MTN
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Simo Mkhize - Cell C's Chief Commercial Officer
125
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : [INSERT TOPIC}
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Blood and fire in Eswatini
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lucky Lukhele - Spokesperson at Swaziland Solidarity Network
125
Today at 07:20
What Eswatini pro-democracy protests mean for the kingdom and region
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Menzi Ndhlovu - Senior Political and Country analyst at Signal Risk
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
The struggle to pay healthcare workers on the Covid frontline
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Nkateko Mnisi - Samatu spokesperson
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
125
Today at 09:15
How are floods predicted? Are our flooding patterns changing?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:42
Lockdown impact on NGO's
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Armand Bam
125
Today at 09:45
How a clever ‘data voucher’ campaign has helped multiple NPOs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Feryal Domingo, Inyathelo Operations Director
125
Today at 10:05
Deutsche Welle Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
125
Today at 10:15
What are your chances? Understanding the urgent need for disability cover
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karabo Ramookho - Strategic Retail Marketing Manager at Old Mutual
125
Today at 10:30
Google's Family Link keeps dodgy content away from kids
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yolanda Mlonzi
125
Today at 10:50
Today South Africa’s new road rules and demerit points kicks in
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
125
Today at 11:05
How risky is public transport for infectious disease? Virologist weighs in on putting transmission to the test
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Prof Burtram Fielding - Director of Research and Development at University of the Western Cape
Prof Burtram Fielding - Virologist and Director of Bio-Medical Research and Development at University of the Western Cape (UWC)
125
