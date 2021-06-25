Start Here

Colin Cullis hosts Revix CEO Sean Sanders in a series that will see you get started with crypto investing, or answer the questions that might be preventing you from taking the leap to investment.



In this episode details of how cryptos are or rather aren't regulated in South Africa and what taxes you may be liable to pay. Colin also asks Sean what one should be weary of when investing in a space that is fairly new to the South African investment landscape.



