Current and future regulation

Today at 16:05
Dutch crime reporter fighting for life after shooting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sebastiaan Gottlieb
Today at 16:20
Highest rate of school dropout in 20 years
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Merle Mansfield - Director at DGMT’s Zero Dropout Campaign
Today at 16:55
Euro 2020: England beat Denmark in extra time
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Per Thiemann
Today at 17:05
Update with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Zuma goes to prison
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 17:45
SATSA initiative to get double vaxed Brits to holiday in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Frost
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report. 8 July 2021 1:12 PM
Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers - Index Lester Kiewiet interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 8 July 2021 11:21 AM
Taxi violence: 'What happened in last 48 hours is heart-breaking' Refilwe Moloto interviews Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at the Western Cape Government. 8 July 2021 9:54 AM
Local
Zuma will qualify for parole in less than four months, says Justice Minister Justice Minister Ronald Lamola held a media briefing on the details of Jacob Zuma's incarceration after he was arrested late on We... 8 July 2021 2:00 PM
Al Jama-ah party makes request for jailed Jacob Zuma to get presidential pardon CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit speaks to Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks about the party's request for Jacob Zuma to get a preside... 8 July 2021 12:45 PM
Jacob Zuma goes to jail to begin 15-month jail sentence Department of Correctional Services confirms Jacob Zuma will be taken through all the admission processes as per DCS regulations. 8 July 2021 6:28 AM
Politics
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
Go easy on motorbike delivery people – they face much danger, and abuse Lester Kiewit interviews Hein Jonker, founder of the Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa. 8 July 2021 2:31 PM
Old Mutual's risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:43 AM
Business
If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople. 8 July 2021 10:56 AM
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Sport
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Entertainment
Old Mutual's risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:43 AM
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest' Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru. 7 July 2021 1:32 PM
World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
Africa
Podcasts

Crypto for You
arrow_forward
Current and future regulation

Current and future regulation

25 June 2021 2:20 PM

Colin Cullis hosts Revix CEO Sean Sanders in a series that will see you get started with crypto investing, or answer the questions that might be preventing you from taking the leap to investment. 

In this episode details of how cryptos are or rather aren't regulated in South Africa and what taxes you may be liable to pay. Colin also asks Sean what one should be weary of when investing in a space that is fairly new to the South African investment landscape. 

You can add to the questions that Sean answers via the Revix website at revix.com and you can open an account and try the platform for yourself, just visit revix.com

Proudly sponsored by Revix – Smart, Secure Crypto Investing 

Use the promo (‘Talk’) and get R100 in Bitcoin deposited into your Revix account when you make your first investment.   

Engage us #CryptoForYou


More episodes from Crypto for You

Start Here

25 June 2021 8:49 AM

Colin Cullis is joined by Sean Sanders in a new podcast promising everything you need to know about investing in the technologies, industries and sectors you believe in.

You can add to the questions that Sean answers via the Revix website at revix.com and you can open an account and try the platform for yourself, just visit revix.com

Proudly sponsored by Revix – Smart, Secure Crypto Investing 

Use the promo (‘Talk’) and get R100 in Bitcoin deposited into your Revix account when you make your first investment.   

Engage us #CryptoForYou

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Trending

Al Jama-ah party makes request for jailed Jacob Zuma to get presidential pardon

Politics

Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela

Local Opinion Politics

Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity!

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

FUL: Jacob Zuma’s jailing a bright day for SA’s constitutional democracy.

8 July 2021 3:43 PM

Ex-ANC MP Vincent Smith facing more charges linked to Bosasa corruption

8 July 2021 2:56 PM

Individuals threatening conflict over Zuma being jailed are misled - ANCVL

8 July 2021 2:44 PM

