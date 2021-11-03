How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all

Standard Bank presents Investing in the Future: Acting Now and Acting Well - a podcast series dedicated to unpacking the current state of ESG in South Africa. 702’s Arabile Gumede hosts expert guests to discuss the shifts needed to make a fundamental change that can achieve a resilient and regenerative economy.
In this episode, Gumede is joined by Jonathan Lamb, Head of Platform Businesses for CIB Digital at Standard Bank Group alongside Ben Britz, Executive: Solutions Strategy at Transaction Capital Transactional Services, and Gur Geva, Founder and Chief Executive at iiDENTIFii. The group’s discussion unpacks the partnership between the three companies using the platform business model and how this method is good for future businesses.
Engage us on #PoweringImpact
In this episode, Dr. Crispian Olver, Director at Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission, and Joanne Yawitch, CEO of National Business Initiative, talk about how South Africa plans to become more sustainable and play it’s part in the global initiative to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
