Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why

Standard Bank presents Investing in the future: Acting now and acting well - a podcast series dedicated to unpacking the current state of ESG in South Africa. 702’s Arabile Gumede hosts expert guests to discuss the shifts needed to make a fundamental change that can achieve a resilient and regenerative economy.



In this episode, Gumede is joined by Nicole Martens, Development Economist and Director at Martens Impact Advisory to unpack what the green finance deals at the Climate Change Conference could mean for Africa and the small and medium enterprises operating in the green economy.



Engage us on #PoweringImpact

