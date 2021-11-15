Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing

Standard Bank presents Investing in the Future: Acting Now and Acting Well - a podcast series dedicated to unpacking the current state of ESG in South Africa. 702’s Arabile Gumede hosts expert guests to discuss the shifts needed to make a fundamental change that can achieve a resilient and regenerative economy.



In this episode, Gumede is joined by Jonathan Lamb, Head of Platform Businesses for CIB Digital at Standard Bank Group alongside Ben Britz, Executive: Solutions Strategy at Transaction Capital Transactional Services, and Gur Geva, Founder and Chief Executive at iiDENTIFii. The group’s discussion unpacks the partnership between the three companies using the platform business model and how this method is good for future businesses.



