Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing

Standard Bank presents Investing in the future: Acting now and acting well - a podcast series dedicated to unpacking the current state of ESG in South Africa. 702’s Arabile Gumede hosts expert guests to discuss the shifts needed to make a fundamental change that can achieve a resilient and regenerative economy.
In this episode, Aunnie Patton Power, associate fellow at Oxford University explains what Impact Investing is and what the benefits are for the investor and for society at large.
Engage us on #PoweringImpact
In this episode, Fatima Vawda, Managing Director of 27four Investment Managers discusses the importance of ESG from an investor's perspective, and how vital it is that assets are responsibly invested.
In this episode, Gumede is joined by Nicole Martens, Development Economist and Director at Martens Impact Advisory to unpack what the green finance deals at the Climate Change Conference could mean for Africa and the small and medium enterprises operating in the green economy.
In this episode, Gumede is joined by Professor Mervyn King, Professor Extraordinaire at the University of South Africa on Corporate Citizenship, alongside Wikus Botha, EY Africa’s Energy and Natural Resource Leader to discuss the increase in responsible investment in recent years.
In this episode, Gumede is joined by Jonathan Lamb, Head of Platform Businesses for CIB Digital at Standard Bank Group alongside Ben Britz, Executive: Solutions Strategy at Transaction Capital Transactional Services, and Gur Geva, Founder and Chief Executive at iiDENTIFii. The group’s discussion unpacks the partnership between the three companies using the platform business model and how this method is good for future businesses.
In this episode, Dr. Crispian Olver, Director at Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission, and Joanne Yawitch, CEO of National Business Initiative, talk about how South Africa plans to become more sustainable and play it’s part in the global initiative to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
