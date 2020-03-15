Shaun Keeling on the state of rowing at SA schools

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:27
National Arts Festival 2020 goes virtual
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Monica Newton - CEO at National Arts Festival
Today at 16:55
Clarity on restaurants closing at 6pm
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeff Rosenberg - Chairperson at Fedhasa Cape
Today at 17:05
How employers can cope with stress in the workplace
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Whitesman - practices medical psychotherapy at Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital
Today at 17:20
On board the Costa Pacifica
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
BBC Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country... 20 March 2020 3:10 PM
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulat... 20 March 2020 1:34 PM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
View all Local
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
View all Politics
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020 20 March 2020 1:48 PM
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA. 19 March 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home What’s on my bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home. 20 March 2020 4:19 PM
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew that 20 March 2020 10:49 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time. 20 March 2020 10:31 AM
[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters. 19 March 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Best Of Sportstalk
Shaun Keeling on the state of rowing at SA schools

Shaun Keeling on the state of rowing at SA schools

2016 Olympic Rowing Silver medalist Shaun Keeling says rowing is one of the most difficult sport in the world because a person has to use their entire body. Keeling says the sport is in good hands in the country. The SA Schools Rowing Championships took place on the weekend of 6 – 8 March 2020 at the Roodeplaat Dam in Pretoria.



More episodes from Best Of Sportstalk

Will the PSL be suspended over coronavirus outbreak?

15 March 2020 9:38 PM

Safa CEO Gay Mokoena said SAFA will decide on local football fixtures and if they will be suspended because of coronavirus. This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed the nation on government’s response to the outbreak. Ramaphosa declared that not more than 100 people can gather at a time, in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Sifiso Myeni: It’s good for me to feel the heat of being an underdog

13 March 2020 8:13 PM

Sifiso Myeni, TS Sporting FC midfielder, has been away from mainstream football for a year and a half. He has made a return with his new club and he talks about the change from being in the PSL to the GladAfrica league.

Aiden Markram reflects on his career highs & lows

13 March 2020 8:10 PM

Momentum Multiply Titans, says many people have had an influence on his career, especially Faf du Plessis. Markram also said he works hard on bowling.

How long will Rhulani Mokwena stay at Chippa United?

6 March 2020 8:20 PM

Lukanyo Mzinzi, Chippa United COO, says Rhulani Mokwena gave the club a three season plan and could stay at the club longer than expected

What to expect from the F1 fan festival

6 March 2020 7:49 PM

Jody Scheckter, President of South African GP says South Africans can look forward to the thrilling fan event of Formula 1 and the technology that will come with it.

Lejan Lewthwaite opens up about her golf career

1 March 2020 8:54 PM

Leján Lewthwaite, professional golfer, spoke about her golfing career and how hectic the schedule can get

Daine Klate: Make sure you have a will & life insurance

1 March 2020 8:12 PM

Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates player Daine Klate has given current soccer players financial advice saying the most important thing is your lifestyle. He partnered with Nedbank for their finance summit on football.

Peter Leopeng analyses the Tyson Fury VS Deontay Wilder fight

23 February 2020 9:10 PM

Peter Leopeng said Deontay Wilder had no chance of winning the fight against Tyson Fury.

Botha Msila: It’s all about the passion

23 February 2020 8:12 PM

South African superfan Botha Msila talks about the difficulties of travelling to games in the country. He says he hikes and counts on strangers for help with getting to stadiums.  

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202

Local

MTN slashes data prices

Local

Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter

Local

EWN Highlights

Eye on you: Cele says spotters deployed to ensure no drinking after 6pm

20 March 2020 3:25 PM

Here’s a list of goods stores can’t hike prices of amid COVID-19 outbreak

20 March 2020 3:17 PM

MTN to increase infrastructure to cope with work-from-home traffic

20 March 2020 2:55 PM

