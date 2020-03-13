Will the PSL be suspended over coronavirus outbreak?

Safa CEO Gay Mokoena said SAFA will decide on local football fixtures and if they will be suspended because of coronavirus. This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed the nation on government’s response to the outbreak. Ramaphosa declared that not more than 100 people can gather at a time, in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.
Sifiso Myeni, TS Sporting FC midfielder, has been away from mainstream football for a year and a half. He has made a return with his new club and he talks about the change from being in the PSL to the GladAfrica league.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Momentum Multiply Titans, says many people have had an influence on his career, especially Faf du Plessis. Markram also said he works hard on bowling.LISTEN TO PODCAST
2016 Olympic Rowing Silver medalist Shaun Keeling says rowing is one of the most difficult sport in the world because a person has to use their entire body. Keeling says the sport is in good hands in the country. The SA Schools Rowing Championships took place on the weekend of 6 – 8 March 2020 at the Roodeplaat Dam in Pretoria.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lukanyo Mzinzi, Chippa United COO, says Rhulani Mokwena gave the club a three season plan and could stay at the club longer than expectedLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jody Scheckter, President of South African GP says South Africans can look forward to the thrilling fan event of Formula 1 and the technology that will come with it.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Leján Lewthwaite, professional golfer, spoke about her golfing career and how hectic the schedule can getLISTEN TO PODCAST
Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates player Daine Klate has given current soccer players financial advice saying the most important thing is your lifestyle. He partnered with Nedbank for their finance summit on football.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter Leopeng said Deontay Wilder had no chance of winning the fight against Tyson Fury.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South African superfan Botha Msila talks about the difficulties of travelling to games in the country. He says he hikes and counts on strangers for help with getting to stadiums.LISTEN TO PODCAST