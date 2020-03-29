Raisibe Ntozakhe: Wearing that green & gold was an honour

Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, drove the BMW 320 Diesel and gives a review…LISTEN TO PODCAST
Have you created your own fitness routine during the Coronavirus Lockdown? Fitness coach Billy Khumalo says living in a small space shouldn't demotivate you from exercising during the pandemic. He shares tips on what you can do with your space. "Try jumping jacks, burpees and push-ups…" Khumalo said.
Bidvest Wits COO Jono Schloss says the general message from the government and the PSL is to not panic. He said the league would be back when the time was right and that the club was coping under the circumstances.
Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) the Cape Epic, along with other events, was cancelled. However, this didn't get cyclists Robbie Hunter and Rene Haselbacher down. They are raising awareness for deaf people and raising funds for hearing aid.
Safa CEO Gay Mokoena said SAFA will decide on local football fixtures and if they will be suspended because of coronavirus. This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed the nation on government's response to the outbreak. Ramaphosa declared that not more than 100 people can gather at a time, in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.
Sifiso Myeni, TS Sporting FC midfielder, has been away from mainstream football for a year and a half. He has made a return with his new club and he talks about the change from being in the PSL to the GladAfrica league.
Momentum Multiply Titans, says many people have had an influence on his career, especially Faf du Plessis. Markram also said he works hard on bowling.
2016 Olympic Rowing Silver medalist Shaun Keeling says rowing is one of the most difficult sport in the world because a person has to use their entire body. Keeling says the sport is in good hands in the country. The SA Schools Rowing Championships took place on the weekend of 6 – 8 March 2020 at the Roodeplaat Dam in Pretoria.
Lukanyo Mzinzi, Chippa United COO, says Rhulani Mokwena gave the club a three season plan and could stay at the club longer than expected