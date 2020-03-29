Raisibe Ntozakhe: Wearing that green & gold was an honour

Streaming issues? Report here
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1187, Wuhan evacuees ready to go home The Health Minister said on Saturday that the SA citizens quarantined in Limpopo have all tested negative for a second time. 28 March 2020 8:50 PM
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance' JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance. 28 March 2020 11:47 AM
Moody's drops SA's credit rating to junk The ratings agency cited weak growth and a decline in fiscal strength as its main reasons for the downgrade. 28 March 2020 8:42 AM
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance' JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance. 28 March 2020 11:47 AM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments. 27 March 2020 8:40 AM
World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19 Faith Popcorn is a US futurist who coined the term 'cocooning' - something we are all ordered to do now. 26 March 2020 8:49 PM
SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market In an unprecedented step, the Reserve Bank is buying government bonds. 26 March 2020 8:22 PM
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere) Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 27 March 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater. 26 March 2020 9:16 PM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It's unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
Best of SportsTalk
arrow_forward
Raisibe Ntozakhe, Central Gauteng Lions player, shared her most memorable moments of her career. She says being called up for the national team (Proteas Women) was a dram come true. 



BMW 320 Diesel is going in the right direction

29 March 2020 9:05 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, drove the BMW 320 Diesel and gives a review…

'Never stop moving’ exercise coach advices

29 March 2020 8:55 PM

Have you created your own fitness routine during the Coronavirus Lockdown? Fitness coach Billy Khumalo says living in a small space shouldn’t demotivate you from exercising during the pandemic. He shares tips on what you can do with your space. “Try jumping jacks, burpees and push-ups…” Khumalo said.

How Bidvest Wits is navigating through the coronavirus outbreak

29 March 2020 8:14 PM

Bidvest Wits COO Jono Schloss says the general message from the government and the PSL is to not panic. He said the league would be back when the time was right and that the club was coping under the circumstances. 

Cyclists Robbie Hunter and Rene Haselbacher give back to hearing loss

20 March 2020 8:57 PM

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) the Cape Epic, along with other events, was cancelled. However, this didn’t get cyclists Robbie Hunter and Rene Haselbacher down. They are raising awareness for deaf people and raising funds for hearing aid.

Will the PSL be suspended over coronavirus outbreak?

15 March 2020 9:38 PM

Safa CEO Gay Mokoena said SAFA will decide on local football fixtures and if they will be suspended because of coronavirus. This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed the nation on government’s response to the outbreak. Ramaphosa declared that not more than 100 people can gather at a time, in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Sifiso Myeni: It’s good for me to feel the heat of being an underdog

13 March 2020 8:13 PM

Sifiso Myeni, TS Sporting FC midfielder, has been away from mainstream football for a year and a half. He has made a return with his new club and he talks about the change from being in the PSL to the GladAfrica league.

Aiden Markram reflects on his career highs & lows

13 March 2020 8:10 PM

Momentum Multiply Titans, says many people have had an influence on his career, especially Faf du Plessis. Markram also said he works hard on bowling.

Shaun Keeling on the state of rowing at SA schools

8 March 2020 8:46 PM

2016 Olympic Rowing Silver medalist Shaun Keeling says rowing is one of the most difficult sport in the world because a person has to use their entire body. Keeling says the sport is in good hands in the country. The SA Schools Rowing Championships took place on the weekend of 6 – 8 March 2020 at the Roodeplaat Dam in Pretoria.

How long will Rhulani Mokwena stay at Chippa United?

6 March 2020 8:20 PM

Lukanyo Mzinzi, Chippa United COO, says Rhulani Mokwena gave the club a three season plan and could stay at the club longer than expected

Khayelitsha becomes first township to confirm COVID-19 case

Local

Local

'SANDF organising to fetch masks in China for SA medical personnel'

Local

Local

WATCH: 'Wellmeaning racist' hygiene lesson for workers causes outrage on Twitter

Local

Local

Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof

Opinion Local

Opinion Local

SA received limited stock of flu vaccines: Health Department

29 March 2020 5:26 PM

29 March 2020 5:26 PM

Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof

29 March 2020 5:09 PM

29 March 2020 5:09 PM

China defends against incoming second wave of coronavirus

29 March 2020 4:37 PM

29 March 2020 4:37 PM

