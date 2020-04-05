Brad Binder highlights memorable events in his career

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:37
Eat Out/Food 24
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katy Rose
Today at 13:47
Food - Philippi lettuce farm and food support
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sameena Kariel
David Leslie - at Philippi Horticultural Area
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes with Frank Paco
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frank Paco
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation and weekend round-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Covid-19 Droplets and Aerosol Transmission: How do we protect others and ourselves?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Govt must give continuous updates on GBV support measures, says gender activist Dr Nthabiseng Moleko says greater public awareness is needed about what is being done to combat GBV during the Covid-19 lockdown. 6 April 2020 10:14 AM
How Cape Town old age home is ensuring safety for its elderly Kensington Home for the Aged has put stringent measures in place to protect residents from Covid-19. 6 April 2020 8:14 AM
Golden Arrow, union resolve issues over Covid-19 safety concerns - Numsa Numsa's Vuyo Lufele reports back after the union accused the bus service of overloading and putting lives at risk. 5 April 2020 9:52 AM
View all Local
'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse' Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check. 4 April 2020 3:10 PM
Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86. 4 April 2020 12:20 PM
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
View all Politics
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
South Africa’s economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast Africa’s most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington. 3 April 2020 9:17 AM
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can' Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. 2 April 2020 8:04 PM
View all Business
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Sport
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March. 3 April 2020 2:51 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
arrow_forward
Best of SportsTalk
arrow_forward
Brad Binder highlights memorable events in his career

Brad Binder highlights memorable events in his career

Brad Binder, Grand Prix motorcycle racer, says the coronavirus has had an impact on his training as a racer. He also shed light on what it’s like to be motorcycle racer.



More episodes from Best of SportsTalk

Thulani Hlatshwayo: Coach Gavin unleashed the beast in me

5 April 2020 8:52 PM

Thulani Hlatshwayo, Bidvest Wits defender, says he’s looking at another 8-9 years in football. Hlatshwayo thanked his coach Gavin Hunt for helping to mold the person that he is today

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Cecilia Molokwane recovered from the coronavirus

5 April 2020 8:38 PM

Cecilia Molokwane, Netball South Africa President, says being strict with her self-quarantine helped protect her children from the coronavirus. She jokingly said she’s never liked tea but is now the best tea maker because of the viru

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clint Seller shares difficulties of dealing with coronavirus

5 April 2020 8:16 PM

Clint Seller, reigning SA Superbike champion, says salaries are on hold because of the coronavirus. He says training has been intense but he enjoys spending time with his daughter.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former Bok player Joe van Niekerk goes green, literally

3 April 2020 8:38 PM

Former Springbok player Joe van Niekerk’s search for a new life took him to the jungle of Costa Rica. Van Niekerk now lives green by eating off the land and believes in plant-based medicines.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dean Furman: We’re all dreaming of the day football returns

3 April 2020 8:32 PM

SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana player Dean Furman says athletes have a responsibility to stay fit and have a high level of motivation during the coronavirus lockdown. Furman also spoke about his plans for the future as he leave SuperSport at the end of the season.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BMW 320 Diesel is going in the right direction

29 March 2020 9:05 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, drove the BMW 320 Diesel and gives a review…

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Never stop moving’ - exercise coach advice for lockdown

29 March 2020 8:55 PM

Have you created your own fitness routine during the Coronavirus Lockdown? Fitness coach Billy Khumalo says living in a small space shouldn’t demotivate you from exercising during the pandemic. He shares tips on what you can do with your space. “Try jumping jacks, burpees and push-ups…” Khumalo said.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Bidvest Wits is navigating through the coronavirus outbreak

29 March 2020 8:14 PM

Bidvest Wits COO Jono Schloss says the general message from the government and the PSL is to not panic. He said the league would be back when the time was right and that the club was coping under the circumstances. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Raisibe Ntozakhe: Wearing that green & gold was an honour

29 March 2020 7:50 PM

Raisibe Ntozakhe, Central Gauteng Lions player, shared her most memorable moments of her career. She says being called up for the national team (Proteas Women) was a dram come true. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?

Local

Companies who fall outside of emergency essential services' permits revoked

Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator

Business Opinion Politics

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1655, 11 deaths confirmed

Local

EWN Highlights

Govt walking thin line on privacy with COVID-19 location tracking - O'Regan

6 April 2020 11:48 AM

UN chief urges govts to protect women during virus lockdown

6 April 2020 11:17 AM

Lesotho healthcare workers strike over COVID-19 grievances

6 April 2020 10:57 AM

