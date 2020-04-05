Brad Binder highlights memorable events in his career

Thulani Hlatshwayo, Bidvest Wits defender, says he’s looking at another 8-9 years in football. Hlatshwayo thanked his coach Gavin Hunt for helping to mold the person that he is todayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Cecilia Molokwane, Netball South Africa President, says being strict with her self-quarantine helped protect her children from the coronavirus. She jokingly said she's never liked tea but is now the best tea maker because of the viru
Clint Seller, reigning SA Superbike champion, says salaries are on hold because of the coronavirus. He says training has been intense but he enjoys spending time with his daughter.
Former Springbok player Joe van Niekerk's search for a new life took him to the jungle of Costa Rica. Van Niekerk now lives green by eating off the land and believes in plant-based medicines.
SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana player Dean Furman says athletes have a responsibility to stay fit and have a high level of motivation during the coronavirus lockdown. Furman also spoke about his plans for the future as he leave SuperSport at the end of the season.
Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, drove the BMW 320 Diesel and gives a review…
Have you created your own fitness routine during the Coronavirus Lockdown? Fitness coach Billy Khumalo says living in a small space shouldn't demotivate you from exercising during the pandemic. He shares tips on what you can do with your space. "Try jumping jacks, burpees and push-ups…" Khumalo said.
Bidvest Wits COO Jono Schloss says the general message from the government and the PSL is to not panic. He said the league would be back when the time was right and that the club was coping under the circumstances.
Raisibe Ntozakhe, Central Gauteng Lions player, shared her most memorable moments of her career. She says being called up for the national team (Proteas Women) was a dram come true.