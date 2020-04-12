Why the VW Golf 7.5 GTD was discontinued in SA

Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, says most VW GTI enthusiasts aren’t happy with this model so it wasn’t popular.
Diego Rosier, Titans player, says he started playing hockey in high school and made his way to playing cricket…LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ajax Cape Town striker Eleazar Rodgers says he still feels like he can play soccer for more years to come. Rodgers said he moves between clubs with positivity. “By nature, my personality is to motivate young people and I’m grateful for the opportunity from Ajax…”LISTEN TO PODCAST
Thulani Hlatshwayo, Bidvest Wits defender, says he’s looking at another 8-9 years in football. Hlatshwayo thanked his coach Gavin Hunt for helping to mold the person that he is todayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Cecilia Molokwane, Netball South Africa President, says being strict with her self-quarantine helped protect her children from the coronavirus. She jokingly said she’s never liked tea but is now the best tea maker because of the viruLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clint Seller, reigning SA Superbike champion, says salaries are on hold because of the coronavirus. He says training has been intense but he enjoys spending time with his daughter.
Brad Binder, Grand Prix motorcycle racer, says the coronavirus has had an impact on his training as a racer. He also shed light on what it’s like to be motorcycle racer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Former Springbok player Joe van Niekerk’s search for a new life took him to the jungle of Costa Rica. Van Niekerk now lives green by eating off the land and believes in plant-based medicines.LISTEN TO PODCAST
SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana player Dean Furman says athletes have a responsibility to stay fit and have a high level of motivation during the coronavirus lockdown. Furman also spoke about his plans for the future as he leave SuperSport at the end of the season.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, drove the BMW 320 Diesel and gives a review…LISTEN TO PODCAST