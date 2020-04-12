Why the VW Golf 7.5 GTD was discontinued in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Sadtu: Resuming WC school feeding scheme a huge risk, MEC also risks dismissal Sadtu's Jonavin Rustin says the union has another, safer proposal to get food to needy families during lockdown. 11 April 2020 11:49 AM
Somizi apologises for 'bad joke' about lockdown extension, Mbalula lays charge Somizi Mhlongo 'revealed' ahead of the official announcement that lockdown would be extended, alleging he got info from minister. 10 April 2020 4:38 PM
'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info' Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu. 10 April 2020 3:28 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams under police investigation after lockdown lunch Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to the nation after contravening lockdown regulations. 10 April 2020 11:12 AM
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes' A community worker describes the Strandfontein camp that has been created to house Cape Town's homeless during the lockdown. 9 April 2020 9:21 AM
'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help' Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown. 10 April 2020 12:48 PM
Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde. 10 April 2020 10:14 AM
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
Why the VW Golf 7.5 GTD was discontinued in SA

Why the VW Golf 7.5 GTD was discontinued in SA

Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, says most VW GTI enthusiasts aren’t happy with this model so it wasn’t popular.



Diego Rosier talks career highlights

12 April 2020 8:55 PM

Diego Rosier, Titans player, says he started playing hockey in high school and made his way to playing cricket…

Eleazar Rodgers: I still have a lot to offer

12 April 2020 8:38 PM

Ajax Cape Town striker Eleazar Rodgers says he still feels like he can play soccer for more years to come. Rodgers said he moves between clubs with positivity. “By nature, my personality is to motivate young people and I’m grateful for the opportunity from Ajax…”

Thulani Hlatshwayo: Coach Gavin unleashed the beast in me

5 April 2020 8:52 PM

Thulani Hlatshwayo, Bidvest Wits defender, says he’s looking at another 8-9 years in football. Hlatshwayo thanked his coach Gavin Hunt for helping to mold the person that he is today

How Cecilia Molokwane recovered from the coronavirus

5 April 2020 8:38 PM

Cecilia Molokwane, Netball South Africa President, says being strict with her self-quarantine helped protect her children from the coronavirus. She jokingly said she’s never liked tea but is now the best tea maker because of the viru

Clint Seller shares difficulties of dealing with coronavirus

5 April 2020 8:16 PM

Clint Seller, reigning SA Superbike champion, says salaries are on hold because of the coronavirus. He says training has been intense but he enjoys spending time with his daughter.

 

Brad Binder highlights memorable events in his career

5 April 2020 7:54 PM

Brad Binder, Grand Prix motorcycle racer, says the coronavirus has had an impact on his training as a racer. He also shed light on what it’s like to be motorcycle racer.

Former Bok player Joe van Niekerk goes green, literally

3 April 2020 8:38 PM

Former Springbok player Joe van Niekerk’s search for a new life took him to the jungle of Costa Rica. Van Niekerk now lives green by eating off the land and believes in plant-based medicines.

Dean Furman: We’re all dreaming of the day football returns

3 April 2020 8:32 PM

SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana player Dean Furman says athletes have a responsibility to stay fit and have a high level of motivation during the coronavirus lockdown. Furman also spoke about his plans for the future as he leave SuperSport at the end of the season.

BMW 320 Diesel is going in the right direction

29 March 2020 9:05 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, drove the BMW 320 Diesel and gives a review…

