What on earth is the shadowball?

Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Western Cape now has 628 confirmed Covid-19 cases The Western Cape has recorded 628 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Monday 13 April. 13 April 2020 5:21 PM
More than 600 motorists arrested over Easter weekend in WC Over 600 motorists have been arrested since the start of the weekend in the Western Cape, according to traffic officials. 13 April 2020 1:28 PM
[WATCH] We are together in heart and spirit - Ramaphosa's Easter Sunday message President Cyril Ramaphosa says while a shadow is hanging over the world, the Easter message is also one of hope and recovery. 12 April 2020 3:56 PM
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown' The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha. 12 April 2020 10:49 AM
'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info' Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu. 10 April 2020 3:28 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams under police investigation after lockdown lunch Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to the nation after contravening lockdown regulations. 10 April 2020 11:12 AM
'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help' Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown. 10 April 2020 12:48 PM
Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde. 10 April 2020 10:14 AM
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
Best of SportsTalk
What on earth is the shadowball?

What on earth is the shadowball?

Scientifically tested, ShadowBall allows you to practice your rugby passing skills on your own… Former Springbok centre and commentator Gcobani Bobo says he’s excited about the shadowball.



Why big games go to big cities in South Africa

13 April 2020 9:17 PM

Tourism SA CEO Sisa Ntshona says the beauty of sports tourism is that it trickles down into all sectors of the economy; the money you spend at the petrol station, the B&B, the city etc… He’s urged people to stay at home so we can beat COVID-19.

How sports scholarships work for SA athlete’s going to USA

13 April 2020 9:14 PM

Tyler Hollingsworth, director of recruitment at Aspire  Atlantic says their organization provides students with USA university sports scholarships and college recruitment services.

Rulani Mokwena: The loudest voice is the result

13 April 2020 8:21 PM

Chippa United FC coach Rulani Mokwena unpacked what it’s like to be a young coach and his experience at Orlando Pirates.

Why the VW Golf 7.5 GTD was discontinued in SA

12 April 2020 9:09 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, says most VW GTI enthusiasts aren’t happy with this model so it wasn’t popular.

Diego Rosier talks career highlights

12 April 2020 8:55 PM

Diego Rosier, Titans player, says he started playing hockey in high school and made his way to playing cricket…

Eleazar Rodgers: I still have a lot to offer

12 April 2020 8:38 PM

Ajax Cape Town striker Eleazar Rodgers says he still feels like he can play soccer for more years to come. Rodgers said he moves between clubs with positivity. “By nature, my personality is to motivate young people and I’m grateful for the opportunity from Ajax…”

Thulani Hlatshwayo: Coach Gavin unleashed the beast in me

5 April 2020 8:52 PM

Thulani Hlatshwayo, Bidvest Wits defender, says he’s looking at another 8-9 years in football. Hlatshwayo thanked his coach Gavin Hunt for helping to mold the person that he is today

How Cecilia Molokwane recovered from the coronavirus

5 April 2020 8:38 PM

Cecilia Molokwane, Netball South Africa President, says being strict with her self-quarantine helped protect her children from the coronavirus. She jokingly said she’s never liked tea but is now the best tea maker because of the viru

Clint Seller shares difficulties of dealing with coronavirus

5 April 2020 8:16 PM

Clint Seller, reigning SA Superbike champion, says salaries are on hold because of the coronavirus. He says training has been intense but he enjoys spending time with his daughter.

 

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2272, and death toll rises to 27

Local

Scrapping school holidays only one option being considered to save academic year

Local

Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG

Lifestyle

Probe under way after two Tanzanian nationals thrown off ship in KZN

13 April 2020 8:23 PM

Minister Sisulu to meet with Makhaza informal settlement over eviction dispute

13 April 2020 6:57 PM

Popcru probing alleged brutality against the public during lockdown

13 April 2020 6:37 PM

