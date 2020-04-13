Rulani Mokwena: The loudest voice is the result

Chippa United FC coach Rulani Mokwena unpacked what it’s like to be a young coach and his experience at Orlando Pirates.
Tourism SA CEO Sisa Ntshona says the beauty of sports tourism is that it trickles down into all sectors of the economy; the money you spend at the petrol station, the B&B, the city etc… He’s urged people to stay at home so we can beat COVID-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tyler Hollingsworth, director of recruitment at Aspire Atlantic says their organization provides students with USA university sports scholarships and college recruitment services.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Scientifically tested, ShadowBall allows you to practice your rugby passing skills on your own… Former Springbok centre and commentator Gcobani Bobo says he’s excited about the shadowball.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, says most VW GTI enthusiasts aren’t happy with this model so it wasn’t popular.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Diego Rosier, Titans player, says he started playing hockey in high school and made his way to playing cricket…LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ajax Cape Town striker Eleazar Rodgers says he still feels like he can play soccer for more years to come. Rodgers said he moves between clubs with positivity. “By nature, my personality is to motivate young people and I’m grateful for the opportunity from Ajax…”LISTEN TO PODCAST
Thulani Hlatshwayo, Bidvest Wits defender, says he’s looking at another 8-9 years in football. Hlatshwayo thanked his coach Gavin Hunt for helping to mold the person that he is todayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Cecilia Molokwane, Netball South Africa President, says being strict with her self-quarantine helped protect her children from the coronavirus. She jokingly said she’s never liked tea but is now the best tea maker because of the viruLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clint Seller, reigning SA Superbike champion, says salaries are on hold because of the coronavirus. He says training has been intense but he enjoys spending time with his daughter.