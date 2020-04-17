Barry Hendricks: Sascoc needs to stop running to media for internal disputes

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cigarette sale ban to be challenged in court The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association says it will be approaching the courts to have the ban on cigarette sales lifted. 18 April 2020 4:18 PM
Western Cape now has 743 confirmed Covid-19 cases The Western Cape has recorded 743 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Friday 17 April. The number of deaths has risen fro... 17 April 2020 7:01 PM
Civil society urges govt to top up child support grant for the next six months More than half a million South Africans have signed the petition for the government to urgently raise the child grant by R500. 17 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Local
Easter Weekend road deaths drop to 28 due to lockdown, mostly pedestrians Last year 162 people died on the roads over Easter but this year lockdown has changed that says Transport Minister Mbalula. 17 April 2020 1:14 PM
[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19. 17 April 2020 11:47 AM
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay creates 'Feed the Nation' Covid-19 relief fund A donation of R21 will enable Pick n Pay to provide a daily meal to someone in need for a week, says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman. 17 April 2020 2:10 PM
[UPDATE] Pick n Pay store reopened after forced closure over Covid-19 compliance The Pick n Pay outlet, located in the Liberty Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain, was earlier closed for failing to meet Covid-19 s... 17 April 2020 12:21 PM
Police arrest Impala Platinum CEO Mark Munroe for disobeying lockdown Munroe allegedly disregarded provisions in the Disaster Management Act by ordering employees to go back to work. 17 April 2020 11:56 AM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 April 2020 6:21 PM
SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown “Thirsty” people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy. 17 April 2020 1:17 PM
How Mandela stayed fit in his 2.1metre-squared Robben Island prison cell Former journalist Gavin Evans shares insights into how struggle icon Nelson Mandela adapted while incarcerated in a tiny prison ce... 17 April 2020 11:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Video of raccoon thoroughly washing hands goes viral Need another lesson in handwashing during the Covid-19 outbreak? An addition to the videos doing the rounds features an ultra- hyg... 18 April 2020 11:20 AM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 mil... 16 April 2020 6:02 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Best Of Sportstalk
arrow_forward
Barry Hendricks: Sascoc needs to stop running to media for internal disputes

Barry Hendricks: Sascoc needs to stop running to media for internal disputes

Barry Hendricks, suspended acting president of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), has hit back at his suspension saying Sascoc hasn't received any funding since 2016. 



More episodes from Best Of Sportstalk

Aleck Skosana: You can’t have Comrades Marathon in December

17 April 2020 8:26 PM

Aleck Skhosana, Athletics South Africa president, gave reasons and conditions of the comrades marathon being postponed

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why big games go to big cities in South Africa

13 April 2020 9:17 PM

Tourism SA CEO Sisa Ntshona says the beauty of sports tourism is that it trickles down into all sectors of the economy; the money you spend at the petrol station, the B&B, the city etc… He’s urged people to stay at home so we can beat COVID-19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How sports scholarships work for SA athlete’s going to USA

13 April 2020 9:14 PM

Tyler Hollingsworth, director of recruitment at Aspire  Atlantic says their organization provides students with USA university sports scholarships and college recruitment services.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What on earth is the shadowball?

13 April 2020 8:22 PM

Scientifically tested, ShadowBall allows you to practice your rugby passing skills on your own… Former Springbok centre and commentator Gcobani Bobo says he’s excited about the shadowball.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rulani Mokwena: The loudest voice is the result

13 April 2020 8:21 PM

Chippa United FC coach Rulani Mokwena unpacked what it’s like to be a young coach and his experience at Orlando Pirates.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why the VW Golf 7.5 GTD was discontinued in SA

12 April 2020 9:09 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, says most VW GTI enthusiasts aren’t happy with this model so it wasn’t popular.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Diego Rosier talks career highlights

12 April 2020 8:55 PM

Diego Rosier, Titans player, says he started playing hockey in high school and made his way to playing cricket…

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eleazar Rodgers: I still have a lot to offer

12 April 2020 8:38 PM

Ajax Cape Town striker Eleazar Rodgers says he still feels like he can play soccer for more years to come. Rodgers said he moves between clubs with positivity. “By nature, my personality is to motivate young people and I’m grateful for the opportunity from Ajax…”

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Thulani Hlatshwayo: Coach Gavin unleashed the beast in me

5 April 2020 8:52 PM

Thulani Hlatshwayo, Bidvest Wits defender, says he’s looking at another 8-9 years in football. Hlatshwayo thanked his coach Gavin Hunt for helping to mold the person that he is today

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Phased-in resumption of school year workable, but stretching to July excessive'

Local

No relaxation of alcohol sale ban on the cards, confirms Ramaphosa

Business Local

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 50 with 2783 infections

Local

EWN Highlights

Alexandra residents affected by blaze rebuild their homes

18 April 2020 3:37 PM

Lesotho concourt found Thabane acted irrationally in suspending parliament

18 April 2020 1:15 PM

Experimental virus drug remdesivir effective in monkey – study

18 April 2020 12:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA