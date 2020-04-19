Graeme Smith shares his love for grassroots cricket

Clive Warg, chairperson of the War Games at Wits University, says esport is bigger than people think.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi, says the C-Class isn't just family orientated but is targeting young professionals
Aleck Skhosana, Athletics South Africa president, gave reasons and conditions of the comrades marathon being postponed
Barry Hendricks, suspended acting president of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), has hit back at his suspension saying Sascoc hasn't received any funding since 2016.
Tourism SA CEO Sisa Ntshona says the beauty of sports tourism is that it trickles down into all sectors of the economy; the money you spend at the petrol station, the B&B, the city etc… He's urged people to stay at home so we can beat COVID-19.
Tyler Hollingsworth, director of recruitment at Aspire Atlantic says their organization provides students with USA university sports scholarships and college recruitment services.
Scientifically tested, ShadowBall allows you to practice your rugby passing skills on your own… Former Springbok centre and commentator Gcobani Bobo says he's excited about the shadowball.
Chippa United FC coach Rulani Mokwena unpacked what it's like to be a young coach and his experience at Orlando Pirates.