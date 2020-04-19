Graeme Smith shares his love for grassroots cricket

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 28 with 1,314 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,314 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Thursday 23 April. The number of deaths has risen fro... 24 April 2020 6:34 PM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
Staff at Khayelitsha animal clinic need urgent support after robbery at gunpoint The SA Mast Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha was robbed by five armed gunmen on Friday morning. 24 April 2020 5:05 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
View all Politics
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done. 24 April 2020 11:48 AM
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels ' Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier. 24 April 2020 8:32 AM
Clicks denies accusations of Covid-19 price gouging after Dis-Chem charged "We control prices centrally. We’re 100% certain that we haven’t increased our prices," says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 23 April 2020 7:21 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockd... 24 April 2020 1:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
arrow_forward
Best of SportsTalk
arrow_forward
Graeme Smith shares his love for grassroots cricket

Graeme Smith shares his love for grassroots cricket

Cricket SA Director Graeme Smith looks ahead to Cricket SA’s future after COVID-19. He lauded the organization for their efforts in developing cricket. 



More episodes from Best of SportsTalk

How big is esports?

19 April 2020 9:20 PM

Clive Warg, chairperson of the War Games at Wits University, says esport is bigger than people think. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why the Mercedes Benz C-Class value for money…

19 April 2020 9:19 PM

Motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi, says the C-Class isn’t just family orientated but is targeting young professionals

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tim Sukazi: TS Galaxy’s success was not by mistake

19 April 2020 8:37 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aleck Skosana: You can’t have Comrades Marathon in December

17 April 2020 8:26 PM

Aleck Skhosana, Athletics South Africa president, gave reasons and conditions of the comrades marathon being postponed

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barry Hendricks: Sascoc needs to stop running to media for internal disputes

17 April 2020 8:24 PM

Barry Hendricks, suspended acting president of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), has hit back at his suspension saying Sascoc hasn't received any funding since 2016. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why big games go to big cities in South Africa

13 April 2020 9:17 PM

Tourism SA CEO Sisa Ntshona says the beauty of sports tourism is that it trickles down into all sectors of the economy; the money you spend at the petrol station, the B&B, the city etc… He’s urged people to stay at home so we can beat COVID-19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How sports scholarships work for SA athlete’s going to USA

13 April 2020 9:14 PM

Tyler Hollingsworth, director of recruitment at Aspire  Atlantic says their organization provides students with USA university sports scholarships and college recruitment services.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What on earth is the shadowball?

13 April 2020 8:22 PM

Scientifically tested, ShadowBall allows you to practice your rugby passing skills on your own… Former Springbok centre and commentator Gcobani Bobo says he’s excited about the shadowball.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rulani Mokwena: The loudest voice is the result

13 April 2020 8:21 PM

Chippa United FC coach Rulani Mokwena unpacked what it’s like to be a young coach and his experience at Orlando Pirates.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[THIS JUST IN] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4220, with 79 deaths

Local

Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance

Local Politics

Premier and Health Dept have powers to tighten lockdown levels in at-risk areas

Local

EWN Highlights

Mogajane: IMF loan would come with 1% interest

24 April 2020 8:33 PM

COVID-19: Western Cape death toll continues to rise

24 April 2020 8:14 PM

Agri Western Cape hopes more sectors will open as lockdown rules are relaxed

24 April 2020 8:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA