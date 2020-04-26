Temba Bavuma reflects on his cricketing career

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:19
The Lockdown Binge - what’s good on netfilix, showmax, and youtube
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Kriedemann - Founder at Africa.film
Today at 22:30
'If men want to be heroes, they should do the dirty work'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Rose Boswell - Professor of Ocean Cultures and Heritage at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 22:45
INCYMI: Sound the Call
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 32 with 1,531 confirmed cases The number of deaths in the province has risen from 28 to 32, with 68 people in hospital. 26 April 2020 3:13 PM
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4361, with 86 deaths The number of cases has risen by 141. Two of the seven new deaths were in the Western Cape. 25 April 2020 8:48 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa cracks a joke about his viral mask blunder President Cyril Ramaphosa laughed about his face mask mishap with journalists on Friday. 24 April 2020 2:49 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
View all Politics
There's a lot as business that we can do to help each other - CCID The CT Central City Improvement District's Rob Kane discusses the outlook for businesses in the wake of Covid-19. 25 April 2020 10:14 AM
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done. 24 April 2020 11:48 AM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockd... 24 April 2020 1:01 PM
Win Seychelles dream holiday with CapeTalk - Tune in from Tues 28 March to enter When it’s all systems go CapeTalk wants to send a listener and 3 friends or family on an 8-night island escape worth R160 000. 24 April 2020 8:42 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Best Of Sportstalk
arrow_forward
Temba Bavuma reflects on his cricketing career

Temba Bavuma reflects on his cricketing career

Temba Bavuma, Proteas cricketer, says he has been able to give back through his career. He says the Temba Bavuma Foundation is close 



More episodes from Best Of Sportstalk

Swimming 36km for hunger relief during coronavirus lockdown

26 April 2020 9:09 PM

Adrian 'Buff' van Westenbrugge will try to swim 36 km in his pool! This is to raise funds for children and families heavily impacted by the coronavirus.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to get back into exercise as the lockdown eases

26 April 2020 8:49 PM

Personal Fitness Trainer Billy Khumalo says take it slow when you start running from next week Friday. Khumalo added that you must control your sugar intake.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aubrey Modiba draws positives from coronavirus lockdown

26 April 2020 8:39 PM

Aubrey Modiba, SuperSport United midfielder, says the lockdown has helped him recover from his injuries and spend time with his family

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Graeme Smith shares his love for grassroots cricket

24 April 2020 9:30 PM

Cricket SA Director Graeme Smith looks ahead to Cricket SA’s future after COVID-19. He lauded the organization for their efforts in developing cricket. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How big is esports?

19 April 2020 9:20 PM

Clive Warg, chairperson of the War Games at Wits University, says esport is bigger than people think. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why the Mercedes Benz C-Class value for money…

19 April 2020 9:19 PM

Motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi, says the C-Class isn’t just family orientated but is targeting young professionals

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tim Sukazi: TS Galaxy’s success was not by mistake

19 April 2020 8:37 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aleck Skosana: You can’t have Comrades Marathon in December

17 April 2020 8:26 PM

Aleck Skhosana, Athletics South Africa president, gave reasons and conditions of the comrades marathon being postponed

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barry Hendricks: Sascoc needs to stop running to media for internal disputes

17 April 2020 8:24 PM

Barry Hendricks, suspended acting president of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), has hit back at his suspension saying Sascoc hasn't received any funding since 2016. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism

Local Politics

When your business re-opens, be responsible pleads Premier

Local Business

Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory

Local

EWN Highlights

Taxi carrying 11 adults, 11 kids caught during lockdown roadblock

26 April 2020 7:05 PM

SA lab company in hot water with Lesotho paper over alleged fake news

26 April 2020 4:44 PM

Police officer who made 'Prophet Muhammad' comment to be brought to book

26 April 2020 4:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA