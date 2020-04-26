Playing with world class players elevates you

Adrian 'Buff' van Westenbrugge will try to swim 36 km in his pool! This is to raise funds for children and families heavily impacted by the coronavirus.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Personal Fitness Trainer Billy Khumalo says take it slow when you start running from next week Friday. Khumalo added that you must control your sugar intake.
Aubrey Modiba, SuperSport United midfielder, says the lockdown has helped him recover from his injuries and spend time with his family
Temba Bavuma, Proteas cricketer, says he has been able to give back through his career. He says the Temba Bavuma Foundation is close
Cricket SA Director Graeme Smith looks ahead to Cricket SA's future after COVID-19. He lauded the organization for their efforts in developing cricket.
Clive Warg, chairperson of the War Games at Wits University, says esport is bigger than people think.
Motoring enthusiast, Kumbi Mtshakazi, says the C-Class isn't just family orientated but is targeting young professionals
Aleck Skhosana, Athletics South Africa president, gave reasons and conditions of the comrades marathon being postponed