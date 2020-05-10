1000 km in a yard

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back SACP W Cpe dep secretary Sonwabile Ngxiza and DA W Cape Leader Bonginkosi Madikizela disagree on provincial approach to the virus. 11 May 2020 1:50 PM
Should the government allow online alcohol sales? Petition gathers momentum… Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch has started an online petition – Mzansi is signing it. 11 May 2020 12:46 PM
Ipid says Covid-19 is hampering investigations into heavy-handed policing Ipid's Sontaga Seisa says cases, where SAPS officers have been responsible for assault and murder, must end up before the NPA. 11 May 2020 11:52 AM
PJ Powers on lockdown and money The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight. 11 May 2020 8:32 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think. 11 May 2020 8:04 PM
How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world? Inequality will grow much faster as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown. 11 May 2020 7:08 PM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[VIDEO] Take a load off with Ndlovu Youth Choir's upbeat version of 'Jolene' The country classic gets a fresh sound and feel thanks to the energy and talent of SA's Ndlovu Youth Choir. 9 May 2020 2:29 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Best Of Sportstalk
1000 km in a yard

1000 km in a yard

Matthys Beukes spoke to Buhle Madulini about riding his moutain bike for 1000 km in his yard



Why the new Toyota Corolla is not just an Uber car

10 May 2020 8:42 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, says Toyota is trying to change the perception that the Corolla is an e-hailing car. Toyota virtually launched the new vehicle

How expensive is it to maintain a horse in racing industry?

10 May 2020 8:24 PM

Vee Moodley, CEO of National Horse Racing Authority, says it costs about R6,000 to maintain a horse that races. Moodley says because the sport is no contact, the industry should be allowed to continue behind closed doors.

Can the PSL play behind closed doors during COVID-19?

10 May 2020 7:57 PM

Dr Peter Baxter, Bidvest Wits team doctor, discussed how COVID-19 will affect players/staff if the PSL returns behind closed doors. He said “Until we can control everything, which will be difficult, then we can say it's safe to play.”

Marks Maponyane blames lack of hunger for lack of goals in PSL

3 May 2020 8:15 PM

Marks Maponyane, legendary footballer, says the lack of hunger from strikers in the PSL is part of the reason why there isn’t an abundance of goals. Maponyane also reflected on his career and thanked Doctor Khumalo’s for helping him with his career.

Playing with world class players elevates you

1 May 2020 8:47 PM

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi says he still pinches himself when he plays for the Proteas. He says he still get goosebumps.  

Swimming 36km for hunger relief during coronavirus lockdown

26 April 2020 9:09 PM

Adrian 'Buff' van Westenbrugge will try to swim 36 km in his pool! This is to raise funds for children and families heavily impacted by the coronavirus.

How to get back into exercise as the lockdown eases

26 April 2020 8:49 PM

Personal Fitness Trainer Billy Khumalo says take it slow when you start running from next week Friday. Khumalo added that you must control your sugar intake.

Aubrey Modiba draws positives from coronavirus lockdown

26 April 2020 8:39 PM

Aubrey Modiba, SuperSport United midfielder, says the lockdown has helped him recover from his injuries and spend time with his family

Temba Bavuma reflects on his cricketing career

26 April 2020 7:56 PM

Temba Bavuma, Proteas cricketer, says he has been able to give back through his career. He says the Temba Bavuma Foundation is close 

[PICTURES] SAB starts dumping millions of bottles of beer

Business Local

21 lockdown admission of guilt fines (a list of penalties for each offence)

Local Lifestyle

SACP slams W Cape govt Covid-19 response, DA hits back

Politics

EWN Highlights

Wear face coverings, UK says, as confusion surrounds lockdown easing

11 May 2020 8:28 PM

Motshekga meets MECs, teacher unions, SGBs to discuss school reopening plans

11 May 2020 7:20 PM

Madagascar virus potion scorned because it's from Africa: president

11 May 2020 7:10 PM

