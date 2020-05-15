Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Set to take place in October

Streaming issues? Report here
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll is now 137, with 345 people in hospital There are 345 people in Western Cape who are currently hospitalised due to Covid-19, 123 of which are in ICU or high care. 15 May 2020 7:20 PM
Two family trusts donate 15,000 cloth masks to Groote Schuur Hospital Groote Schuur Hospital has made a public appeal for cloth mask donations for vulnerable patients arriving at the hospital without... 15 May 2020 6:42 PM
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 15 May 2020 5:07 PM
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019. 15 May 2020 1:35 PM
Court orders suspension of officers implicated in killing of Alexandra man Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law officers. 15 May 2020 1:22 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essential services staff transport. 15 May 2020 12:32 PM
Premier Winde: Infections happened under level 5 so returning there won't work Blunt lockdown instrument needs to be nuanced with balance between caring for sick and preventing humanitarian disaster, he says. 15 May 2020 8:39 AM
The current alcohol ban is history repeating itself Prohibition? We've been here before. SA's current alcohol ban has prompted a look at the country's history. 14 May 2020 7:47 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 15 May 2020 5:24 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Govt relaxes e-commerce restrictions The government has now allowed all online shopping to resume under the current level 4 rules. 14 May 2020 5:09 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon James Vos (City of Cape Town) has received information that suggests provincial borders will remain shut for months. 14 May 2020 3:26 PM
'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week' There'll be chaos when liquor restores open under the proposed level 3 restrictions, warns the Liquor Traders Association of SA. 14 May 2020 2:03 PM
Podcasts

SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
Best of SportsTalk
Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Set to take place in October

Francois Pienaar - Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Chairman



What's Happening in F1

15 May 2020 8:46 PM

Eugene Manganyi - Sportswriter at Supersport

1000 km in a yard

10 May 2020 9:10 PM

Matthys Beukes spoke to Buhle Madulini about riding his moutain bike for 1000 km in his yard

Why the new Toyota Corolla is not just an Uber car

10 May 2020 8:42 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, says Toyota is trying to change the perception that the Corolla is an e-hailing car. Toyota virtually launched the new vehicle

How expensive is it to maintain a horse in racing industry?

10 May 2020 8:24 PM

Vee Moodley, CEO of National Horse Racing Authority, says it costs about R6,000 to maintain a horse that races. Moodley says because the sport is no contact, the industry should be allowed to continue behind closed doors.

Can the PSL play behind closed doors during COVID-19?

10 May 2020 7:57 PM

Dr Peter Baxter, Bidvest Wits team doctor, discussed how COVID-19 will affect players/staff if the PSL returns behind closed doors. He said “Until we can control everything, which will be difficult, then we can say it's safe to play.”

Marks Maponyane blames lack of hunger for lack of goals in PSL

3 May 2020 8:15 PM

Marks Maponyane, legendary footballer, says the lack of hunger from strikers in the PSL is part of the reason why there isn’t an abundance of goals. Maponyane also reflected on his career and thanked Doctor Khumalo’s for helping him with his career.

Playing with world class players elevates you

1 May 2020 8:47 PM

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi says he still pinches himself when he plays for the Proteas. He says he still get goosebumps.  

Swimming 36km for hunger relief during coronavirus lockdown

26 April 2020 9:09 PM

Adrian 'Buff' van Westenbrugge will try to swim 36 km in his pool! This is to raise funds for children and families heavily impacted by the coronavirus.

How to get back into exercise as the lockdown eases

26 April 2020 8:49 PM

Personal Fitness Trainer Billy Khumalo says take it slow when you start running from next week Friday. Khumalo added that you must control your sugar intake.

Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines

Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association

Police can't arrest you for not wearing a mask, says human rights lawyer

Cape Town brewery vats become soup pots to feed needy

15 May 2020 8:43 PM

Trump hopes for COVID-19 vaccine by end of year, 'maybe before'

15 May 2020 8:39 PM

Brazil health minister resigns amid coronavirus crisis

15 May 2020 8:12 PM

