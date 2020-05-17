Profiling the Legendary Doctor ’16 Valve’ Khumalo

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 05:10
eCommerce traders ready to assist local businesses
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Laurian Venter - Director at OneDayOnly.co.za
Today at 05:20
TEARS Animal Rescue paying it forward
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Lara Black - Marketing Manager at TEARS
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya - Editor at Africa.com
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Cart horses back on the streets - but what can they transport?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marike Kotze - Public Relations and Online Fundraising coordinator at Cart Horse Protection Association
Today at 06:40
Moolah Mondays - RSA Retail Savings Bonds offer high yields
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Terry Msomi - Director of RSA Retail Savings Bonds at National Treasury
Today at 06:55
How to wear a mask when you wear glasses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Scopa on SAA deadline
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Today at 07:20
Coughing up cash for flouting Covid-19 price rules
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hardin Ratshisusu, Deputy Commissioner of the Competition Commission
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Dr Glenda Gray on effect of lockdown and the way forward
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr. Glenda Gray
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies: China
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Frances Clare
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Frances Litten
Today at 15:20
Why do online meetings drain our energy so much?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Small town Covid-10: Prince Albert
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil McMillen
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
GLOBAL MARINERS TRAPPED AT SEA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Godfrey Needham
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
What constitutes deep cleaning?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Thinking inside the box: top tips on building a container home
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kashief Schroeder
Latest Local
[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund
Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector.
17 May 2020 2:00 PM
Pedal Power Association: Wear a mask when exercising, and that includes cyclists
PPA chair Rens Renzelman says it's simple aerodynamics that exhaled droplets remain in a cyclist's slipstream.
17 May 2020 11:52 AM
Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions
Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. Everyone is a loser here, says Nersa's Nhlanhla Gumede.
17 May 2020 10:23 AM
View all Local
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa.
17 May 2020 2:10 PM
[WATCH] 15 000 farmers to receive R500m from Agricultural Disaster Fund
Minister Thoko Didiza held a media briefing to give details of the fund allocation to assist the agriculture sector.
17 May 2020 2:00 PM
[IN PICS] 'Please find us a home' - Protesters take to Muizenberg streets
Some homeless people have set up camp in the area, saying they moved on as the City's Strandfontein site closes down.
16 May 2020 4:39 PM
View all Politics
WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde gives an update after participating in Saturday's 'marathon' meeting, chaired by Ramaphosa.
17 May 2020 2:10 PM
Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions
Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. Everyone is a loser here, says Nersa's Nhlanhla Gumede.
17 May 2020 10:23 AM
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price
A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales.
16 May 2020 10:43 AM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.
15 May 2020 5:24 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines
Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers' hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history.
15 May 2020 11:08 AM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024
A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East.
14 May 2020 6:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists
A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions.
16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled
The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise...
15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold
There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge...
23 April 2020 10:33 AM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines
Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers' hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history.
15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19
The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals.
12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll'
American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87.
10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA
For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019.
15 May 2020 1:35 PM
You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon
James Vos (City of Cape Town) has received information that suggests provincial borders will remain shut for months.
14 May 2020 3:26 PM
'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week'
There'll be chaos when liquor restores open under the proposed level 3 restrictions, warns the Liquor Traders Association of SA.
14 May 2020 2:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
arrow_forward
Best of SportsTalk
arrow_forward
Profiling the Legendary Doctor '16 Valve' Khumalo

Profiling the Legendary Doctor ’16 Valve’ Khumalo

Buhle Madulini profiles the legendary Doctor '16 Valve' Khumalo 



More episodes from Best of SportsTalk

Reviewing the Audi A1 Sportback

17 May 2020 9:13 PM

Kumbi drove the Audi A1 Sportback, Buhle Madulini get his reaction of the compact Sportback 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2020 COMRADES MARATHON IS CANCELLED, A FIRST IN 75 YEARS

17 May 2020 8:58 PM

As the 2020 comrades Marathon is cancelled for the first time in 75 years Buhle Madulini speaks to Gerda Steyn to get her reaction on the cancellation and how she’s staying fit in this time 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

STELLENSPORT PREMIER NETBALL LEAGUE 2020

17 May 2020 8:47 PM

We need to see more of our male counterparts supporting netball” says Maties Head Coach, Zanele Mdodana 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's Happening in F1

15 May 2020 8:46 PM

Eugene Manganyi - Sportswriter at Supersport

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Set to take place in October

15 May 2020 8:42 PM

Francois Pienaar - Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Chairman

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

1000 km in a yard

10 May 2020 9:10 PM

Matthys Beukes spoke to Buhle Madulini about riding his moutain bike for 1000 km in his yard

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why the new Toyota Corolla is not just an Uber car

10 May 2020 8:42 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, says Toyota is trying to change the perception that the Corolla is an e-hailing car. Toyota virtually launched the new vehicle

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How expensive is it to maintain a horse in racing industry?

10 May 2020 8:24 PM

Vee Moodley, CEO of National Horse Racing Authority, says it costs about R6,000 to maintain a horse that races. Moodley says because the sport is no contact, the industry should be allowed to continue behind closed doors.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can the PSL play behind closed doors during COVID-19?

10 May 2020 7:57 PM

Dr Peter Baxter, Bidvest Wits team doctor, discussed how COVID-19 will affect players/staff if the PSL returns behind closed doors. He said “Until we can control everything, which will be difficult, then we can say it's safe to play.”

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WC hot spot model 'seriously considered' by President's Coordinating Council

Politics Business

Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions

Business Local

'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food

Politics Local

Outcry in Algeria after pregnant doctor dies of virus
17 May 2020 6:36 PM

17 May 2020 6:36 PM

Denosa: Provision of PPE for health workers vital during coronavirus pandemic
17 May 2020 6:31 PM

17 May 2020 6:31 PM

Tanzanian prayers quelled the coronavirus - Magufuli
17 May 2020 5:34 PM

17 May 2020 5:34 PM

