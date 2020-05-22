Chatting Motorsport with Sifso Themba

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries. 22 May 2020 2:00 PM
W Cape Health Covid-19 update: Innovative treatments seeing promising results W Cape Health HOD Dr Keith Cloete discusses reasons for the higher number of infections and deaths as well as new treatments. 22 May 2020 12:41 PM
Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients. 22 May 2020 11:41 AM
City slams claims of dumping homeless, 'individuals chose to return to streets' Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says the offer for remaining Strandfontein camp individuals to enter smaller shelters was refused. 22 May 2020 9:23 AM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
Prof Karim: If we don't deal with the flames in time they will become fires Karim says the virus will be here for a long time but It is key that we identify and contain the hotspots quickly. 21 May 2020 11:58 AM
Investec annual profit takes a massive hit Investec's annual profit has taken a massive blow, as the coronavirus hit trading income. 21 May 2020 7:52 PM
Losses at Polish unit dent SPAR half-year earnings Graham O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at the Spar Group, explains the drop in half-year earnings. 21 May 2020 7:13 PM
Is the alcohol ban driving the industry down the drain? The alcohol industry expects a devastating drop in headline earnings due to the lockdown's impact on business. 21 May 2020 6:47 PM
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
Gumtree SA activity surges: 'People realise they have more stuff than they need' You can now deliver the stuff you advertised on Gumtree, says its General Manger Claire Cobbledick. 21 May 2020 2:12 PM
New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900? Its looks are challenging, says motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. But it’s well-specced and will find a lot of buyers. 20 May 2020 3:43 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Best Of Sportstalk
Chatting Motorsport with Sifso Themba

Chatting Motorsport with Sifso Themba

“I visited the track to improve my handling of a bike” says Sifso Themba who is part of the King Price xtreme racing team



Profile on Hugh Bladen

22 May 2020 8:40 PM

The Velvet voice of Rugby commentary blesses 702 sport lovers with his mock commentary and shares his story on how he got into the industry

Reviewing the Audi A1 Sportback

17 May 2020 9:13 PM

Kumbi drove the Audi A1 Sportback, Buhle Madulini get his reaction of the compact Sportback 

2020 COMRADES MARATHON IS CANCELLED, A FIRST IN 75 YEARS

17 May 2020 8:58 PM

As the 2020 comrades Marathon is cancelled for the first time in 75 years Buhle Madulini speaks to Gerda Steyn to get her reaction on the cancellation and how she’s staying fit in this time 

STELLENSPORT PREMIER NETBALL LEAGUE 2020

17 May 2020 8:47 PM

We need to see more of our male counterparts supporting netball” says Maties Head Coach, Zanele Mdodana 

Profiling the Legendary Doctor ’16 Valve’ Khumalo

17 May 2020 8:23 PM

Buhle Madulini profiles the legendary Doctor ’16 Valve’ Khumalo 

What's Happening in F1

15 May 2020 8:46 PM

Eugene Manganyi - Sportswriter at Supersport

Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Set to take place in October

15 May 2020 8:42 PM

Francois Pienaar - Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Chairman

1000 km in a yard

10 May 2020 9:10 PM

Matthys Beukes spoke to Buhle Madulini about riding his moutain bike for 1000 km in his yard

Why the new Toyota Corolla is not just an Uber car

10 May 2020 8:42 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, says Toyota is trying to change the perception that the Corolla is an e-hailing car. Toyota virtually launched the new vehicle

41 bodies recovered, dozens more feared dead in Pakistan plane crash

22 May 2020 8:52 PM

China draws Western rebuke over move to tighten grip on Hong Kong

22 May 2020 7:57 PM

More claims JMPD failed to act swiftly against spread of COVID-19 at station

22 May 2020 7:23 PM

