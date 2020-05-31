Bryan Habana talks SA rugby success, partnership with Mastercard

Streaming issues? Report here
Abongile Nzelenzele 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:45
Bitcoins feeding hungry children
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Helene Brand - Marketing Manager at GROW Educare Centres
Today at 05:10
NAPTOSA: Save education, not the academic year
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Basil Manuel
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Sokhu Sibiya
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Fuel prices heading upwards again
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Graham Fehrsen - Founder and CEO of NOVO
Today at 07:07
Sadtu's concerns for teachers and learners as school opening delayed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - General Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 07:20
Back to school - as ready as can be?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Rampahosa's special SANEF briefing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Chair at South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF)
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 08:45
Liquor stores about to open
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
BBC Lookahead
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mahfuz Sadique from the BBC
Today at 10:45
CPT UP & RUNNING.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Latest Local
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
New school calendar: return dates for all the grades The Basic Education Department has gazetted the updated calendar for the 2020 school year. 31 May 2020 10:22 AM
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban. 31 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Local
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban. 31 May 2020 9:48 AM
City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed. 29 May 2020 12:45 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock. 29 May 2020 1:19 PM
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19 Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks. 29 May 2020 11:42 AM
View all Business
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
View all Sport
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
View all World
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
arrow_forward
Best of SportsTalk
arrow_forward
Bryan Habana talks SA rugby success, partnership with Mastercard

Bryan Habana talks SA rugby success, partnership with Mastercard

31 May 2020 8:20 PM

Former Springbok player Bryan Habana reflected on his career as a rugby player and becoming an ambassador for Mastercard. Habana also urged South Africans to help those less fortunate during COVID-19 pandemic.


More episodes from Best of SportsTalk

A review of the new Polo GTi

31 May 2020 9:19 PM

Kumbi Mtshakazi, motoring enthusiast, reviews the Polo GTi.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Could Bidvest Wits move to Limpopo?

31 May 2020 8:57 PM

Tiyani Mabasa, Far Post editor, says with reports linking the Clever Boys to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, are still not confirmed but there’s no smoke without fire......

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chatting Motorsport with Sifso Themba

22 May 2020 8:41 PM

“I visited the track to improve my handling of a bike” says Sifso Themba who is part of the King Price xtreme racing team

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile on Hugh Bladen

22 May 2020 8:40 PM

The Velvet voice of Rugby commentary blesses 702 sport lovers with his mock commentary and shares his story on how he got into the industry

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reviewing the Audi A1 Sportback

17 May 2020 9:13 PM

Kumbi drove the Audi A1 Sportback, Buhle Madulini get his reaction of the compact Sportback 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2020 COMRADES MARATHON IS CANCELLED, A FIRST IN 75 YEARS

17 May 2020 8:58 PM

As the 2020 comrades Marathon is cancelled for the first time in 75 years Buhle Madulini speaks to Gerda Steyn to get her reaction on the cancellation and how she’s staying fit in this time 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

STELLENSPORT PREMIER NETBALL LEAGUE 2020

17 May 2020 8:47 PM

We need to see more of our male counterparts supporting netball” says Maties Head Coach, Zanele Mdodana 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling the Legendary Doctor ’16 Valve’ Khumalo

17 May 2020 8:23 PM

Buhle Madulini profiles the legendary Doctor ’16 Valve’ Khumalo 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's Happening in F1

15 May 2020 8:46 PM

Eugene Manganyi - Sportswriter at Supersport

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No school on Monday: Grade 7s & matrics should return on 8 June - Education Dept

Local

Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in

Business Local

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

Sale of alcohol may spell disaster: Citizens weigh in on easing of regulations

31 May 2020 6:23 PM

UCT says NBTs will not be part of its admission criteria in 2021

31 May 2020 5:50 PM

A good future for SAA, Eskom: Ramaphosa's SOE Council soon to be named

31 May 2020 5:37 PM

